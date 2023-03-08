BOOM! Dr. Redfield FLIPS: This Virus WAS UNNATURAL – MOST LIKELY COME FROM THE LAB” (VIDEO)

The Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic met this morning at 9 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill. The committee, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), focused today’s hearing on the origins of the COVID-19 Virus. A majority of Americans today know the virus was leaked, possibly on purpose, from the Wuhan biological lab in China in 2019.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Trump-era director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Paul Auwaerter, a professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, were witnesses at today’s hearing.

For over a year now The Gateway Pundit has reported on Dr. Tony Fauci concealing evidence on the Wuhan lab leak theory from the American public.

Last week The Gateway Pundit reported on how Fauci bought off prominent doctors to keep the lab-leak theory hidden from the public.

But things are not working out so well for Dr. Fauci. His dirty man’s lies and secrets are being exposed.

On Tuesday Dr. Redfield dropped a bomb during the hearing. Dr. Redfield clearly informed Congress the coronavirus was created in a lab.

Dr. Robert Redfield: We weren’t doing gain of function research. I’m a clinical virologist. I tried to explain to Dr. Fauci, who’s an immunologist, that this virus, SARS and MERS, when they infected man from the intermediate host, Civit cat in the case of SARS, and a camel in the case of MERS, they never learned how to go human to human.

So those original outbreaks were less than 1000 people and the epidemics died. And so when everyone thought this was SARS-like, well, it’s going to die too. But this virus was immediately the most infectious virus, not the most, I think probably right behind the measles virus that we’ve ever seen infect man.

So I immediately said, wait a second, this isn’t natural. And then you go back and look at the literature and you find in 2014 this lab actually published a paper that they put the H2 receptor into humanized mice so it can infect human tissue.

And then you learn that the new COVID, which came from bats, now can hardly replicate in bats. So how does that happen? So I said that my view as a virologist. Again, my hypothesis, and I never discredited them for their hypothesis, this spillover was that this was most likely come from the lab and we need to aggressively investigate both Hypotheses.

Via Midnight Rider.

