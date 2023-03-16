Biden to Ban TikTok in US if Chinese Owners Don’t Sell

So Trump was right about TikTok.

When Biden took office he revoked a Trump-era executive order aimed at banning TikTok.

Now the Biden Regime is threatening to ban TikTok in the US if the Chinese owners don’t agree to sell their share of the app.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem,” TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said in a statement. “A change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access. The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing.”

CNBC reported:

Shares in social media companies Snap and Meta jumped in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the Biden administration was reported to be considering banning TikTok in the U.S. unless Chinese tech giant ByteDance divests its stake. Snap shares surged nearly 7% while Meta shares rose more than 2% after The Wall Street Journal reported that TikTok faces a possible ban in the U.S. if ByteDance fails to comply with the Biden Administration’s proposition. U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that TikTok, by virtue of its Chinese ownership, poses a potential national security threat, with U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., recently saying that “This competition with China around who dominates technology domains, that really is where the nexus of national security lies going forward.”

Earlier this month the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a bill that moved towards being able to ban TikTok.

Last week Trump blasted the RINOs and Democrats for opposing his effort to ban TikTok.