Biden Curse: Old Joe’s March Madness Bracket Gets BUSTED On First Day

by

For many sports fanatics March Madness is the best time of the year because it’s the time small underdog college basketball teams with low endowments can show the world they can hang with the top schools in the nation that have unlimited funding.

ESPN each year has a march Madness Bracket Challenge which gives fans a chance who will win each game of the tournament.

Biden took to Twitter to showcase his bracket and it revealed he chose the University of Arizona to win it all.

However, Biden’s instincts were completely of, because the Arizona Wildcats lost in the very first round of the tournament against underdog Princeton 59-55.

For the women’s tournament Biden chose Villanova to win it all.

LOOK:

Biden must have taken advice from Obama.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2018 that Barrack Obama chose for the number one seed the University of Virginia to win their first round game against then 16th seed University of Maryland Baltimore College but UMBC made one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history and stunned the Virginia Cavaliers.

It’s surprising Biden would even fill out a bracket this year after a MSNBC guest claimed the basketball tournament is organized theft of black wealth.

MSNBC Guest: March Madness Tournament Is “Organized Theft of Black Wealth” (VIDEO)

