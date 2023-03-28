Baylor University Holds 72-Hours of Continuous Prayer and Worship For Students… Over 20 Baptized [VIDEO]

College students in Asbury, Kentucky, started a revival movement last month that was so strong, people came from around the world came to their tiny campus to witness what many called a miracle. One thing is clear; our youth needs Jesus, now more than ever.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The revival didn’t end with Asbury— it’s still spreading on college campuses across America.

Last week, Texas’ Baylor University held 72 hours of continuous prayer and worship for its students, incredibly leading to the baptism of 20 people.

This event, FM72, was held with the purpose of revival and renewal throughout the Baylor campus, the city of Waco, where the university is located, and the world.

Charles Ramsey, the director of Baptist Student Ministries at Baylor, explained the purpose of FM72 to a student writer for Baylor’s website.

“The goal of FM72 is to stir a passion for Jesus Christ in the Baylor community,” Ramsey said. “It is a time to take inventory of one’s own journey, to linger in prayer, to recalibrate towards what is most important: our shared faith in Jesus Christ.”

“Simply put, the goal is that every person experiences a clear, caring, and compelling invitation to know Jesus, and to find a discipleship community where they can grow and flourish,” added Ramsey.

In 1945, Baylor held a similar event during which students prayed for renewal for 90 days.

Speaking about this event, Ramsey said, “The 1945 generation experienced revival, a spiritual awakening that brought a searing clarity about what is truly important. They understood that faith was not simply a good thing, but rather it was the vital element of a good life. Their motto, ‘I’d rather have Jesus,’ was a statement of defiance to the political, social, and economic forces whose allure was drawing them away from a life centered on Christ.”

This 1945 revival impacted the world, sparking ministries like the Journeyman mission program and the Passion Conference.

“There is a wonder, and sense of joy in discovering prayer, and for many this opens the way to an ongoing and deepening devotional, a more personal faith and a love for the church,” Ramsey said.

Another INCREDIBLE week of worship & prayer on campus during FM72. 🙌🙏 Thank you, Lord, for the works you are doing in our students' hearts & lives! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/EiEytV3qC7 — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 24, 2023

During these 72 hours, more than 20 students were baptized.

More than 20 Baylor students got baptized on Fountain Mall after last night's FM72 worship service! 🐻🌊🙌 pic.twitter.com/8Y6ry0bYng — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 22, 2023

72 hours of prayer & worship in the heart of campus on Baylor University. 20 water baptized last night. The hunger for God is palpable in this younger generation. “I believe we are on the edge of a great move of God.” – John Bevere @JohnBevere #asburyrevival 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eY8kLODnsc — Greg Gordon (@gregjgordon) March 23, 2023

While Christianity seems to be under attack in the United States these days, it is refreshing to see a university shamelessly put the religion of its students on display for the world.

Although it is a Christian-centered event, Ramsey said that anyone with any religious affiliation is welcome to participate and wander through the tents that had been put up for students to go and pray.

“We hope that any person who enters, regardless of their spiritual journey or faith tradition, could walk through these stations and have a time of silent preparation, reflection, and petition. There is no reason to be there, no pretense, and no need for an excuse. We are here to seek the Lord. It is a vulnerable and yet endearing and empowering experience to pray – to ‘get spiritual’ with your friends and colleagues.”

Due to the success of the first session, the University has announced that there will be a second 72-hour prayer revival from March 27th to March 30th.

Here is the U.S. Revival Tracker that lists the universities that have hosted revivals on their campuses: