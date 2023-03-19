Are You a Galileo?

For the uneducated, “Galileo di Vincenzo Bonaiuti de’ Galilei (15 February 1564 – 8 January 1642) was an Italian astronomer, physicist and engineer, sometimes described as a polymath.” But he is most famous for his courage in insisting that the earth revolved around the Sun — a belief that was considered heretical by the Catholic Church — and enduring punishment for believing in something we now know to be an immutable truth.

We now live in an age when the influence of the Catholic Church has waned and been replaced by a secular religion that insists Global Climate Change poses an existential threat and that there is no such thing as biological males and females. The new Secular faith demands you bow before multiple genders and retreat from the belief that men cannot have babies.

Future historians (I am making the wild assumption that we will survive the next few years without a nuclear holocaust) will look back on this age and marvel at the derangement that seized the medical, scientific and political elites. Mass insanity rages around us. The political leaders of Western nations are obsessed with the nonsensical belief that humans can control climate by eliminating fossil fuels and relying solely on wind, solar and maybe a little hydro power to run modern cities.

The truth of the so-called “Green” movement is that it hinges on transferring public resources to well connected political elites, like Al Gore, to erect technological boondoggles. The push for transitioning to electric vehicles is just one example of the delusion. Betsy Reed, an editor at the Guardian, recently wrote:

The US’s transition to electric vehicles could require three times as much lithium as is currently produced for the entire global market, causing needless water shortages, Indigenous land grabs, and ecosystem destruction inside and outside its borders, new research finds. It warns that unless the US’s dependence on cars in towns and cities falls drastically, the transition to lithium battery-powered electric vehicles by 2050 will deepen global environmental and social inequalities linked to mining – and may even jeopardize the 1.5C global heating target.

The lithium mining enterprise is an old story in modern clothes of Colonial imperialism exploiting the poorest countries and most impoverished people so that entitled elites can virtue signal by driving their Teslas to dine and shop at exclusive locations.

This absurd detachment from reality is not confined to the religion of Climate Change. The world’s population has just passed through a period that combined Orwellian thought with the medical expertise of Dr. Josef Mengele as untested vaccines were forced on people in the name of “science”, without adhering to any of the foundations of scientific practice. ABC News reported last year that:

A growing proportion of COVID-19 deaths are occurring among the vaccinated, a new ABC News analysis of federal data shows. In August of 2021, about 18.9% of COVID-19 deaths occurred among the vaccinated. Six months later, in February 2022, that proportional percent of deaths had increased to more than 40%.

And the lethality of the vaccine injuries has continued to increase. The good news, at least for those in the poorest countries, is that the entitled in the wealthiest nations are suffering the most harm. God or Karma certainly has a sense of humor. A grim comeuppance for the virtue signalers.

In the tradition of Galileo, the rational thinkers who dare to challenge the delusional conventional wisdom surrounding Climate Change, Covid, Gender Transition, and the war party intent on destroying Russia and China are shunned, shouted down, canceled and even punished.

The case of Douglass Mackey is an alarming case in point:

Mackey, who had over 58,000 followers on his account using the name “Ricky Vaughn” prior to the 2016 election, posted an image on Twitter advertising the ability to vote for Hillary Clinton by text, prompting at least 4,900 individuals to do so, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) news release. He was charged in January 2021 under a “conspiracy against rights” law that makes it an offense “to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person … in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution.” Aaron Terr, director of Public Advocacy for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a legal organization that defends free speech, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it is “difficult to see how any of those terms apply to merely saying something false about the election.”

If you are gullible enough to be hoodwinked by a troll on Twitter, you probably are not smart enough to be trusted to cast a ballot in any election. This is the kind of nonsense that the old Soviet Union did and that the United States cited as proof that America’s system of justice and freedom was inherently superior. The shoe is now on the other foot.

It ain’t easy being Galileo. But the world desperately needs modern day Galileos who will speak truth based on evidence and facts. Many will be punished but their fight for truth will outlive the current madness. We just need to have the courage to challenge the conventional wisdom and try to persuade the blind masses to reject the lies. Are you prepared to be a Galileo?