Again? Sources Say Corrupt Soros-Backed NY DA Bragg May Not Indict President Trump on Garbage Made-Up Charges

On again, off again. The crooks can’t make up their minds on whether to push forward with a totally corrupt and bogus indictment on President Trump.

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump would be indicted today.

But that soon changed.

FOX News reported Tuesday night:

Former President Donald Trump has not been formally notified about whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to bring charges against him, sources familiar told Fox News Digital, amid speculation of a possible imminent indictment. Sources told Fox News, though, that there remains a real chance that Bragg does not choose to indict the former president. Multiple sources told Fox News that at least one more witness is expected to appear before the grand jury when it convenes Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Manhattan. It is unclear at this point who the witness or witnesses are. Grand jury deliberations and votes are secret proceedings, and an indictment typically remains under seal until an arraignment.

What we do know is that the US economy is in crisis with the entire banking segment being downgraded to negative by Moodys last week. We know the 2nd and 3rd largest banks in US history failed as well. Inflation and rates are on the rise.

We also know that China and Russia signed an agreement – something to this extent hasn’t been done in centuries- and Biden is backing Ukraine in their war against Russia.

And, of course, Joe Biden and is family, including Hunter, et al, are total criminals.

Some things change and some things never change.