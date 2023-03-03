AG Garland Overruled FBI Agents Who Wanted to Close Trump Document Probe – Approved the Mar-a-Lago Raid

The far-left Washington Post claims that last year, two FBI agents wanted to close the sham investigation into President Trump’s documents held a Mar-a-Lago. Instead, AG Merrick Garland overruled them and approved the raid of Mar-a-Lago in one of the darkest days in US history.

The Washington Post reported yesterday:

Months of disputes between Justice Department prosecutors and FBI agents over how best to try to recover classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and residence led to a tense showdown near the end of July last year, according to four people familiar with the discussions. Prosecutors argued that new evidence suggested Trump was knowingly concealing secret documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home and urged the FBI to conduct a surprise raid at the property. But two senior FBI officials who would be in charge of leading the search resisted the plan as too combative and proposed instead to seek Trump’s permission to search his property, according to the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive investigation. Prosecutors ultimately prevailed in that dispute, one of several previously unreported clashes in a tense tug of war between two arms of the Justice Department over how aggressively to pursue a criminal investigation of a former president. The FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on Aug. 8, recovering more than 100 classified items, among them a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

When the DOJ sent FBI agents to raid the President’s iconic Mar-a-Lago, America changed. Laws no longer mattered. Marxists were in charge.

The far-left WaPo agreed with our prior reporting that the raid was unprecedented. But what the Post does not explain is that the raid was unnecessary and unlawful.

The raid was unnecessary because the FBI had already visited Mar-a-Lago once and the Trump team was more than responsive and helpful. When the FBI visited, the Trump team complied with their request to add a padlock to one of the cabinets where the documents were stored. There was absolutely no need for the raid.

But the raid was unlawful as well. Attorney Mike Davis pointed out then, and it’s still true today, that the President of the United States has the protection of the Presidential Records Act that allows him to take with him any documents he wants. These documents can be classified. There is no one entity that can take this power away but Merrick Garland did in an illegal raid.

Now we know that it was Garland who pushed for the illegal raid.

When questioned by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Garland was flustered and called the report a lie.

Here is Hawley’s questioning of Garland in front of the Senate yesterday: