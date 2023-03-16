UPDATE: Contracts Released For CDC Purchasing Of Phone Data To Track Americans’ Compliance With COVID Lockdowns

The CDC used phone location data to track millions of Americans.

They were using the data to monitor compliance with COVID lockdowns.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported (May 2022):

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used phone location data to track millions Americans in 2021. The CDC monitored curfew zones, churches, schools, neighbor-to-neighbor visits and trips to pharmacies through SafeGraph, a controversial data broker. The CDC purchased the phone data and used Covid-19 as an excuse to buy the data more quickly and in larger quantities according to documents exclusively obtained by Motherboard through a FOIA request. The CDC used the data to determine whether Americans were complying with Covid lockdown orders.

The CDC paid two firms, SafeGraph and Cuebiq, a combined $628,000 for the data.

Both contracts were signed in 2021.

The initial reporting on the topic only had a single screenshot of a single page of a contract – the combined contracts run 71 pages in total.

The Epoch Times reported:

The CDC paid one firm $420,000 and another $208,000. That bought access to location data from at least 55 million cellphone users. The contracts, approved under emergency review due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were aimed at providing the CDC “with the necessary data to continue critical emergency response functions elated to evaluating the impact of visits to key points of interest, stay at home orders, closures, re-openings and other public heath communications related to mask mandate, and other merging research areas on community transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” the contracts, obtained by The Epoch Times, state. … The contracts were previously reported on by Vice News, but the outlet only released a screenshot of a single page. Together, the contracts run 71 pages. Both were signed in 2021.

CubeIq Inc. contract:

SafeGraph contract:

At the time of the initial release, Senator Ron Johnson said that the findings “really raises some very serious constitutional issues.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is investigating the CDC for tracking million of American through phone location data. “Just because data exists, doesn’t mean that the government should be using it to track Americans, I would think that that really raises some very serious constitutional issues,” Senator Ron Johnson told John Solomon on “Just the News – Not Noise.”

Terrible!

