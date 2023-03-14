94 Illegal Immigrants Apprehended At The US-Canada Border

The United States Customs and Border Protection agency has transferred 25 agents to the US-Canada border.

The transfers come after a surge of illegal immigrants from Mexico has been crossing into the United States from Canada.

The illegal aliens from Mexico and several other countries have been taking flights to Canada and then crossing into the Swanton Sector which includes Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York.

In January alone US border patrol agents apprehended 367 illegal aliens.

In the first week of March, Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported “94 individuals from 11 different countries were apprehended across New York and Vermont.”

For comparison over the last 28 years only 28 illegal aliens have been apprehended in the Swanton Sector.

Watch it happen:

This was just one of several groups Swanton Sector agents encountered over the snowy weekend. 94 individuals from 11 different countries were apprehended across New York and Vermont. pic.twitter.com/7trpkqTD5G — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 9, 2023

Per NBC:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detailed 25 extra agents to a busy section of the northern border, effective Monday, as the number of migrants, particularly those from Mexico, crossing into the U.S. from Canada continues to rise, according to a CBP spokesperson. At least some of those agents temporarily reassigned to the northern border were formerly stationed on the southern border, according to a source familiar with the move. NBC News previously reported on the rise in Mexicans crossing into the U.S. from Canada after legally arriving in Canada by air.

Here’s what local residents have to say:

EXCLUSIVE from our northern border: Residents living in an area of the northern border known as the Swanton sector, which encompasses parts of New York and Vermont, are fed up over the local impacts of an influx in illegal migration that has resulted in https://t.co/8rq5MElqgm… https://t.co/b7S9b15bq1 pic.twitter.com/SVeIIt2pP7 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 6, 2023

The United States is being invaded on all sides.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday that close to 1,000 illegal aliens stormed the El Paso, Texas port of entry in an attempt to come into the United States.

