JUST IN: Massive Group of Military-Age Males Storm Port of Entry in El Paso in Effort to Get Into US (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A massive group of at least 1,000 illegal aliens stormed the port of entry in El Paso, Texas in an effort to get into the United States.

This is an invasion.

The migrants rushing the port-of-entry were mostly military-age males.

Videos via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: Our contact in Juarez, MX tells us a massive group of at least 1,000 migrants just attempted to rush a port of entry in El Paso in an effort to get into the United States. Video shows them pushing past the Mexican side of Paso Del Norte bridge. Awaiting CBP comment. pic.twitter.com/lxriIB3TSm — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023

Some crowd control measures were used so the group of illegals gathered at another smaller bridge.

Another video from our contact. We’re told some crowd control measures were used (unclear which side of border), and a chunk of the group was repelled, and is now gathering at another smaller bridge, while some are trying to cross in the river. Waiting for more details from CBP. pic.twitter.com/PEFeHlF4KH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023

Another video shows the group of illegals trying to rush Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso.

According to reports, the migrants are from Central America, South America, Africa and India.

BREAKING: Another video from our contact showing this massive migrant group trying to rush Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso in an attempt to get into the United States. pic.twitter.com/q9v2myX333 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023

