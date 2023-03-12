JUST IN: Massive Group of Military-Age Males Storm Port of Entry in El Paso in Effort to Get Into US (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A massive group of at least 1,000 illegal aliens stormed the port of entry in El Paso, Texas in an effort to get into the United States.

This is an invasion.

The migrants rushing the port-of-entry were mostly military-age males.

Videos via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin:

Some crowd control measures were used so the group of illegals gathered at another smaller bridge.

Another video shows the group of illegals trying to rush Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso.

According to reports, the migrants are from Central America, South America, Africa and India.

DEVELOPING…

