YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Resigns Day After House GOP Issues Subpoenas to Big Tech CEOs

by

The day after the House GOP issued subpoenas for Big Tech CEOs at Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft, the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, has suddenly stepped down.  While YouTube is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Wojcicki was not listed on the list of subpoenaed CEOs.

Wojcicki said she is stepping down to focus on her “family, health and personal projects.”

YouTube’s longtime Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will be taking over the position.

The YouTube platform is notorious for its tyrannical suppression of whatever it deems “misinformation,” especially regarding COVID-19 and the “vaccines.” The platform has been ridiculed consistently for disproportionate censorship of conservative creators.

Big Tech Social Media has been under tremendous scrutiny since the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk and the revelations of immense government collusion evidenced in the TwitterFiles releases.  With the foundation laid by the Twitter release, Congress should have a template on how to determine the extent of government collusion and censorship on other platforms in violation of the 1st Amendment.

