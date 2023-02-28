Whistleblower Signals He Will Reveal Explosive Information On The Biden Crime Family After Being Arrested On “Politically Motivated” Charges

The investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s foreign business deals might be about to explode. A former associate of Hunter Biden claims he has damning information on the Bidens’ sordid foreign business deals.

The Washington Free Beacon revealed Monday that Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, says he provided details about Hunter Biden, his uncle, Jim Biden, and his father Joe Biden to the Trump Justice Department back in March 2019.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy, a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. CEFC Energy paid Hunter $6 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Once Joe Biden assumed power, there was every reason to keep details on his and his family’s corruption hidden from the public. According to Luft, the Regime had him arrested on bogus weapon trafficking charges last month in an effort to silence him.

Now Luft is ready for payback. Luft’s lawyer told Biden’s DOJ that his client will submit a letter to Congress containing the information Luft previously gave to the FBI during the Trump Administration on the Bidens.

The Washington Free Beacon reported: