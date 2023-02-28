Whistleblower Signals He Will Reveal Explosive Information On The Biden Crime Family After Being Arrested On “Politically Motivated” Charges

The investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s foreign business deals might be about to explode. A former associate of Hunter Biden claims he has damning information on the Bidens’ sordid foreign business deals.
The Washington Free Beacon revealed Monday that Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, says he provided details about Hunter Biden, his uncle, Jim Biden, and his father Joe Biden to the Trump Justice Department back in March 2019.
Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy, a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. CEFC Energy paid Hunter $6 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States according to the Washington Free Beacon.
Once Joe Biden assumed power, there was every reason to keep details on his and his family’s corruption hidden from the public. According to Luft, the Regime had him arrested on bogus weapon trafficking charges last month in an effort to silence him.
Now Luft is ready for payback. Luft’s lawyer told Biden’s DOJ that his client will submit a letter to Congress containing the information Luft previously gave to the FBI during the Trump Administration on the Bidens.
The Washington Free Beacon reported:
An Israeli think tank executive who served alongside Hunter Biden as an adviser to a Chinese energy conglomerate widely suspected of serving as a front for the Chinese Communist Party now says he provided the FBI with damning information about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.
Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, says he provided information about Hunter Biden, his father, and his uncle, Jim Biden, to the Justice Department in March 2019. Luft served as an adviser to CEFC China Energy, The group, which donated at least $350,000 to Luft’s think tank, paid Hunter Biden at least $6 million in 2017 to procure energy investment deals in the United States.
Luft’s claims come as a former Hunter Biden business partner, Eric Schwerin, has started cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. Investigators have focused heavily on Hunter Biden’s work with CEFC China Energy. The Justice Department has investigated Hunter Biden since 2018 over his taxes and foreign business dealings, though the case appears to be focused on the first son’s unpaid taxes.
Luft’s threat to “name names” comes after his arrest in Cyprus on Feb. 16 on charges that he illegally sold weapons to Libya and China. Luft asserts that the United States is seeking his extradition as part of a “politically motivated” payback for his exposure of the Bidens.
“DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim & Hunter Biden,” Luft said. An Israeli lawyer for Luft claims his client provided information about Hunter Biden to the FBI in 2019.
While Luft’s claims might otherwise be easily dismissed as a bluff, his connection to CEFC China Energy suggests he may know something about the Bidens.
“Dr. Luft is a whistleblower,” Luft attorney Robert Henoch told the Washington Free Beacon. He asserts that prosecutors decided against pursuing Luft’s information “and are instead targeting him with trumped-up and false charges.”
“This unfortunately appears to be part of an attempt to discredit a witness with critical information about an ongoing congressional and DOJ investigation.”
Henoch did not further elaborate on the information Luft has on Biden. But the lawyer recently told the Justice Department he plans to submit a letter to Congress that will detail statements that Luft gave to the Justice Department during an interview in Belgium, according to documents obtained by the Free Beacon.