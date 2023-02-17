WATCH: “The Whole Black Anthem Kumbaya Is A Huge Distraction” – Black Conservative Podcaster Comes To Kari Lake’s Defense After She Sits Out The Divisive Black National Anthem Recited By Woke Activist

Royce White, host of the Please Call Me Crazy podcast and former Congressional Candidate in Minnesota’s District 5, came out against the Black National Anthem yesterday, calling it a “farce,” a “false catharsis,” and a “huge distraction” for Americans.

He further berated the left’s virtue-signaling narrative, saying, “the whole thing is a lie,” and it’s “built on it being a scam, and you’re paying into it.”

This comes in response to Kari Lake’s refusal to stand for the Black National Anthem sung by “Victoriously Aware” actress and woke activist Sheryl Lee Ralph. “I would actually sit for the Black National Anthem, too,” said White.

The Gateway Pundit reported that America-First superstar Kari Lake went viral again, outraging the radical left and fake news media for taking a seat during the Woke NFL’s “Black National Anthem” performance at Superbowl LVII in Arizona.

Lake later told Fox News, “James Weldon Johnson’s ‘Lift Your Voice’ is a beautiful song, but it is not our National Anthem.”

In the video below, Royce White explains his opposition to the “Black National Anthem,” stating that “the NFL and its corporate partners, and all their political lobbyists, and the military-industrial complex, and all these institutions only come to give you the black national anthem to distract you from them stealing your money.” White continued, “The circumstance of black America is not the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl; the circumstance of black America is on the Southside of Chicago…”

The narrative is meant to distract us from people like Democrat Katie Hobbs, who stole the Arizona Governor Election from Kari Lake and was found guilty of racism against her staff, TWICE! Or Joe Biden’s racist history and his referring to Maryland’s first black governor, as “boy” just last week. Or liberals like former VA Governor Ralph Northam Joy Behar, Jimmy Kimmell, Sarah Silverman, Justin Trudeau, and (again) Katie Hobbs wearing blackface, using the N-word, or embracing slavery. Or Black Lives Matter rioters causing $2 billion in property damage nationwide in 2020, while the leaders use a massive fundraising campaign to buy not just one but four high-end homes.

The list goes on…

Royce shared a four-minute segment from his podcast on Twitter yesterday, stating, ” the whole Black Anthem kumbaya is a huge distraction.”

Watch the full video below:

Oh, It’s going down tonight at 9pm CT. Kari Lake was very nice to everyone about the whole thing imho. I’m going to speak from a Black man’s perspective. Kari told y’all one Anthem for everyone and that’s right! I’ll tell you the whole Black Anthem kumbaya is a huge distraction. pic.twitter.com/RdJibFApPf — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) February 15, 2023

I love powerful, strong men who speak the truth. https://t.co/eotf2RgssG — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 16, 2023

Watch the full episode on Royce White’s Rumble page.