WATCH: “The Whole Black Anthem Kumbaya Is A Huge Distraction” – Black Conservative Podcaster Comes To Kari Lake’s Defense After She Sits Out The Divisive Black National Anthem Recited By Woke Activist

Royce White, host of the Please Call Me Crazy podcast and former Congressional Candidate in Minnesota’s District 5, came out against the Black National Anthem yesterday, calling it a “farce,” a “false catharsis,” and a “huge distraction” for Americans.
He further berated the left’s virtue-signaling narrative, saying, “the whole thing is a lie,” and it’s “built on it being a scam, and you’re paying into it.”
This comes in response to Kari Lake’s refusal to stand for the Black National Anthem sung by “Victoriously Aware” actress and woke activist Sheryl Lee Ralph. “I would actually sit for the Black National Anthem, too,” said White.
The Gateway Pundit reported that America-First superstar Kari Lake went viral again, outraging the radical left and fake news media for taking a seat during the Woke NFL’s “Black National Anthem” performance at Superbowl LVII in Arizona.
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Takes a Seat as NFL Plays Divisive Black National Anthem Before Super Bowl LVII – With Woke Activist Singer
Lake later told Fox News, “James Weldon Johnson’s ‘Lift Your Voice’ is a beautiful song, but it is not our National Anthem.”
In the video below, Royce White explains his opposition to the “Black National Anthem,” stating that “the NFL and its corporate partners, and all their political lobbyists, and the military-industrial complex, and all these institutions only come to give you the black national anthem to distract you from them stealing your money.” White continued, “The circumstance of black America is not the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl; the circumstance of black America is on the Southside of Chicago…”
The narrative is meant to distract us from people like Democrat Katie Hobbs, who stole the Arizona Governor Election from Kari Lake and was found guilty of racism against her staff, TWICE! Or Joe Biden’s racist history and his referring to Maryland’s first black governor, as “boy” just last week. Or liberals like former VA Governor Ralph Northam Joy Behar, Jimmy Kimmell, Sarah Silverman, Justin Trudeau, and (again) Katie Hobbs wearing blackface, using the N-word, or embracing slavery. Or Black Lives Matter rioters causing $2 billion in property damage nationwide in 2020, while the leaders use a massive fundraising campaign to buy not just one but four high-end homes.
The list goes on…
Royce shared a four-minute segment from his podcast on Twitter yesterday, stating, ” the whole Black Anthem kumbaya is a huge distraction.”
Watch the full video below:
Oh, It’s going down tonight at 9pm CT. Kari Lake was very nice to everyone about the whole thing imho. I’m going to speak from a Black man’s perspective. Kari told y’all one Anthem for everyone and that’s right! I’ll tell you the whole Black Anthem kumbaya is a huge distraction. pic.twitter.com/RdJibFApPf
— Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) February 15, 2023
I love powerful, strong men who speak the truth. https://t.co/eotf2RgssG
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 16, 2023
Watch the full episode on Royce White’s Rumble page.
White: The audacity of it, but really, the lack of self-respect and self-pride that we show with the black community. So I would actually sit for the Black National Anthem, too, because I think that the Black National Anthem is a farce. It’s a false catharsis. It’s a way for us to stand up and pretend like there’s this black community or there’s this organization of black politics or black culture that is meant to uplift and make black America a better, more prosperous, and powerful part of this Country. Kari Lake didn’t stand for a different reason. I’ll refuse to stand for the real reason that all black people should refuse to stand in for the Black National Anthem playing at the Super Bowl. Because the NFL and its corporate partners, and all their political lobbyists, and the military-industrial complex, and all these institutions only come to give you the Black National Anthem to distract you from them stealing your money. Stealing your money, stealing the value of your citizenship, stealing the value of your American identity, sabotaging the American identity and the nation state as a whole, undermining the nation state, this nation, and its founding ideals, which ultimately led to the abolishment of slavery, which ultimately led to the reimagining of what it means to be a nation and to be a citizen all around the world.
All of these people have a hand in the water at the watering hole to undermine these things. So playing the Black National Anthem isn’t “oh, black people are going to have their moment. Black people are rising.” And all the black people who participate in it, they know it. They just want their 15 minutes of fame. They just want to be at the Super Bowl. They just want to be looked at as though they’re doing something that’s bringing all black people up when they all know the truth. The circumstance of black America is not the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl; the circumstance of black America is on the Southside of Chicago. The circumstance of black America is in the Fifth Ward in Houston. The circumstance of black America is in Watts, Los Angeles. It’s in North Minneapolis. It’s in South Minneapolis. It’s in Dade County in Miami. It’s in Brooklyn, what used to be Brooklyn. It’s in the five boroughs there in New York City. Pick one. They all have problems with it. This is the real circumstance of black America. It’s not the National Anthem. That’s a lie. And it’s a lie the same way the flyover, the all-woman flyover, isn’t representation of this country at large. They’re playing two narratives right over the top of one another. “We’ll give you this narrative for those of you who are more patriotic, and want to honor our military men.” And then they’ll give you one narrative underneath that’s “all you black people are rising up in the country.” And it’s all a lie. The whole thing is a lie. Here’s what it’s set up to do. It’s set up for you to hate somebody like me, who will show you on either side, whatever Kool Aid you’re drinking, whatever Kool Aid you’re taking from the narrative, it’s meant to raise your blood sugar. It’s meant to give you diabetes. It’s meant to give you a dopamine rush. It’s meant to get you high. That’s what the real aim of the narrative is. The aim of the narrative is to be able to make you discontent with any genuine leaders that rise up that tell you the whole thing is a scam, because the whole thing is built on it being a scam, and you’re paying into it.
You’re buying into it. You’re giving your dollar and your vote to these people. That’s what it’s intended to do. That’s what the Super Bowl is intended to do.