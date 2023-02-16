WATCH: Slash From Guns N’ Roses Says the Band Would Have Been ‘Canceled’ By Modern Standards

Slash from the iconic band Guns N’ Roses is speaking out about how his band would have been canceled if the internet was how it is today during their prime.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, the legendary guitar player, whose real name is Saul Hudson, discussed how Guns N’ Roses would not have fared well in this kind of social environment.

“I haven’t actually… thought about it in that context,” Slash said. “To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age.”

The rockstar continued, “We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”

During the band’s heyday, they were living up the “sex, drugs, and rock and roll” mantra of the time.

“The band’s penchant for mayhem continued into the 90s with GNR’s frontman Axl Rose causing multiple riots while on tour, in addition to getting arrested. Slash’s own drug use resulted in him being declared ‘dead’ for eight minutes.” Fox News noted in their report.

The report continued, “Still, the band hasn’t gone completely untouched by the pressures of contemporary cancel culture. In recent years, the band opted to remove one of its earliest songs from a modern album reissue because it contains racist and homophobic language.”

“The track ‘One In a Million’ was cut from a 2018 reissue of the band’s debut album for its controversial lyrics, including ‘Immigrants and f******, they make no sense to me.'”