WATCH: Pelosi Confronted By Patriot in San Francisco — ‘Why Do We Have $150 Billion Going to Ukraine, When We Have Homeless in Your Own City?’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was confronted by a patriot while she sat at a cafe in San Francisco this weekend.

The career politician was grilled about everything from Ukraine to insider trading.

“Nancy, can you tell us why we have over $150 billion going to Ukraine when we have homeless on the streets in your own city” the person asked while filming her response.

Bystanders quickly came to the defense of Pelosi and began shouting down the man who dared to ask her questions.

“Nancy, can I get some stock trading tips on how to get semiconductors in Taiwan?”

Pelosi made headlines after her husband Paul sold as much as $5 million worth of shares of chipmaker Nvidia as the House was preparing to vote on a bill focusing on the domestic chip manufacturing industry.

Even an Obama administration ethics watchdog, Walter Shaub, criticized Pelosi’s stock moves, telling Fox News it was “disgusting.”

The American people are sick of members of Congress buying and selling stock and creating the appearance of trading on insider information,” Schaub said. “They should absolutely be banned from trading stocks. Let them buy diversified mutual funds. Let them buy government bonds. But bar them from trading stocks for crying out loud.

The heckler appeared to be removed from the building as he asked one more question, “Nancy, is your son involved with Hunter Biden?”

