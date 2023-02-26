WATCH: Fox Host Rachel Campos-Duffy GOES OFF on Biden for ‘Systemic Racism’ Against White People

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy went off on Joe Biden for “systemic racism” against white people while speaking about the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

Campos-Duffy did not hold back in her rant on Friday night’s episode of Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime.

“There there is systemic racism and classism, and it’s against white working-class Americans who voted for Trump when living in Trump country,” Campos-Duffy asserted. “And we’re seeing it glaring us in the face right now.”

The host also slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying that he looks like “a grumpy Bob the Builder” who “didn’t want to be there at all.”

“But there’s other people that weren’t there and that were also discriminating, discriminating against this community,” Campos-Duffy continued. “Think about the environmental activists and corporate America. They weren’t there. I mean, this with the activists. This is an Erin Brockovich moment. I mean, there was a blockbuster Oscar-winning movie written about something like this.”

Watters pointed out that “Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight. Right now.”

Campos-Duffy replied, “she is. She is. But where’s Julia Roberts, an environmental activist? Where’s George Clooney? Where’s Leonardo DiCaprio? Where are, you know, the annoying Duchess and Prince of Montecito? Where’s Greta Thurnboog screaming ‘How dare you?'”

“None of these people have shown up,” she continued. “And corporate America, who normally you know, when there’s a disaster, a hurricane, a tornado or the war in Ukraine, they all get together because a. American corporations have always been philanthropic, but they know it’s good for business to show what they’re they’re not there either where’s Airbnb offering free lodging? Where is American beverage companies? Goya is there… Goya Foods is there and Trump water is there. But who else?”

“This is classism. This is racism. And this is political retaliation for for those people who are living there,” she added. “And, by the way, those corporations, Jesse. Many of them maybe want to help, but they know that this administration is highly vindictive and they could sic the EPA or the FBI or the IRS on them. And so they’re holding back because this administration has signaled to the country, nothing’s happening here. We don’t care. Don’t show up.”

Watters replied, “yeah, it’ll embarrass the administration if corporate America, comes in and helps this town. You’re right about that.”