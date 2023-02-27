WATCH: Far-Left School Board Member Calls Major American WWII Victory “Evil” And “Unfortunate”

One Northern Virginia School Board, Loudoun County, attracted deserved outrage for covering up two alleged sexual assaults by a transsexual.

Now another NOVA school board is in hot water thanks to one of their members is trashing famous American military victories.

The Washington Free Beacon revealed Thursday that Abrar Omeish, a radical Democrat who voters elected to the Fairfax County School Board in 2019, said the Battle of Iwo Jima “set a record for really what human evil is capable of” and “unfortunately happened.”

The battle of Iwo Jima was arguably the most famous and critical battle in World War II between the United States and Japan. The American victory enabled fighter planes to take off from the island and escort bombers attacking mainland Japan.

Sadly, this triggers Omeish.

Here's video of the above quoted (mis?)statement from Ms. Omeish.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

A member of the Fairfax County, Va., school board raised eyebrows during a Thursday board meeting when she said Iwo Jima, a major U.S. military victory against the Japanese in World War II, was “evil” and should not have happened. Abrar Omeish, who was elected to the school board in 2019, said Iwo Jima “unfortunately happened” and “set a record for really what, I hate to say, human evil is capable of.”. Omeish in her Thursday comments made reference to the Day of Remembrance, a Feb. 19 day of observance for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II that occurs on the same calendar day as the first U.S. landings on the island of Iwo Jima in 1945. “Just a few days ago was Japanese Day of Remembrance,” Omeish said. “Something for us to certainly reflect on … the days when, you know, Iwo Jima unfortunately happened and set a record for really what, I hate to say, human evil is capable of.” She did not explain why in her comments at the meeting she said Iwo Jima was evil and “unfortunately happened.” Omeish has attracted controversy for her comments in the past. The Free Beacon in May 2021 reported on a series of anti-Israel social media posts the school board member made, in which she called Israel an “apartheid” state that “kills Palestinians.”

The Fairfax County School Board elections take place this November . It is imperative for voters to remove Omeish from office.