USA Today Drops Dilbert Over Creator Scott Adams’ Online Commentary About Race Relations

USA Today and its affiliates will no longer run the Dilbert comic over online commentary about race relations by its creator, Scott Adams.

Adams said during one of his livestreams that all of the viral videos of black people beating up white people had led him to believe that the two races cannot live together peacefully.

The comic book creator also said that white people should stop trying to help black people and cited a poll that found only 53 percent of black people agree with the phrase “it’s okay to be white.”

“And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” Adams said. “Just get the f-ck away.”

“Wherever you have to go — just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This cant be fixed, right? This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape,” he stated.

Adams also said he moved to an area with a “very low black population.”

“It helps no sense to help black Americans if you’re white,” he said.

USA Today and Gannett’s public relations Twitter account tweeted that they “lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide.”

“The USA TODAY network will no longer publish the Dilbert comic due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator,” USA Today’s PR account tweeted.

