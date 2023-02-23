Update: Arkansas Sheriff Now Claims Weapon Was Found Near Body of Clinton Aide Founding Hanging From a Tree with Shotgun Blast to Chest

UPDATE: Arkansas law enforcement now claim there was a shotgun found near the body of a Clinton aide who was found dead last May.
Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 59 last May.
At first, no details of Middleton’s death were disclosed, however, the case was blown wide open after a FOIA request by Radar Online revealed the former advisor was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest.
Mr. Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest and an extension cord wrapped around his neck 30 miles from his Arkansas ranch.
The investigation into the so-called ‘suicide’ was reopened after Middleton was found dead on an 1,100 acre Perryville farm linked to Bill Clinton.
The Middleton family is reportedly angry about the ‘ unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’ spreading online about the death of their loved one.
On Wednesday it was reported Arkansas police ruled Middleton’s death a suicide despite no sign of a weapon.
It is now being reported that a shotgun was found 30 feet near Middleton’s body, according to a local Arkansas sheriff.
The Daily Mail reported:
A shotgun WAS found near the body of the Clinton White House aide who killed himself on a ranch in Arkansas, the local sheriff is now saying.
Papers released earlier by Perry County sheriff Scott Montgomery said deputies who were called to the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, an hour west of Little Rock, after an abandoned BMW SUV was found there specifically said there was no gun in the car.
But now a further set of papers has been released to DailyMail.com that says a weapon – a Stoeger 12-gauge coach gun – was found on the ground 30 feet from Middleton’s body.
In the new papers, Sergeant Keenan Carter gives a detailed explanation of how he believes Middleton – an aide who signed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into the White House several times during Bill Clinton’s presidency – took great lengths to ensure his suicide bid was successful – after writing a text to his wife saying he had ‘found a perfect place for a nap in the sun.’
He tied an electrical cord round his neck and then shot himself, so if the blast didn’t kill him the wire would when he fell.
In the note to his wife Rhea, Middleton said: ‘Going to rest for a while,’ he added: ‘You are a great Mom and wife babe.
‘Please be happy today and get some sun. It will make you feel better. I love you.’
He signed off on the text with a heart emoji.
Carter said Middleton, 59, then pulled an eight-foot-long bench over to a tree at a point on the ranch overlooking a valley.
‘He stood on top of the bench and tied one end of the extension cord to a large limb of the tree and the other end around his neck.
‘It is believed that Mr. Middleton then took the firearm and placed the barrels against his chest and then reached out with his left hand and placed his first finger on the first trigger.
‘It is then believed that Mr. Middleton pulled the trigger on the firearm casing (sic) it to discharge and strike him in the chest and then he fell from the bench causing the extension cord to become tight cutting off his breathing.’
Carter said in this report that the gun landed so far from Middleton’s body ‘due to the recoil from the discharge and the height and angle of the ground.’