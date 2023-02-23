Update: Arkansas Sheriff Now Claims Weapon Was Found Near Body of Clinton Aide Founding Hanging From a Tree with Shotgun Blast to Chest

UPDATE: Arkansas law enforcement now claim there was a shotgun found near the body of a Clinton aide who was found dead last May.

Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 59 last May.

At first, no details of Middleton’s death were disclosed, however, the case was blown wide open after a FOIA request by Radar Online revealed the former advisor was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest.

Mr. Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest and an extension cord wrapped around his neck 30 miles from his Arkansas ranch.

The investigation into the so-called ‘suicide’ was reopened after Middleton was found dead on an 1,100 acre Perryville farm linked to Bill Clinton.

The Middleton family is reportedly angry about the ‘ unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’ spreading online about the death of their loved one.

On Wednesday it was reported Arkansas police ruled Middleton’s death a suicide despite no sign of a weapon.

It is now being reported that a shotgun was found 30 feet near Middleton’s body, according to a local Arkansas sheriff.

