Arkansas Police Rule Suicide in Death of Clinton Aide Found Hanging From Tree with Shotgun Blast to Chest – Despite No Sign of Gun!

Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 59 last May.
At first, no details of Middleton’s death were disclosed, however, the case was blown wide open after a FOIA request by Radar Online revealed the former advisor was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest.
Mr. Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest and an extension cord wrapped around his neck 30 miles from his Arkansas ranch.
The investigation into the so-called ‘suicide’ was reopened after Middleton was found dead on an 1,100 acre Perryville farm linked to Bill Clinton.
The Middleton family is reportedly angry about the ‘ unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’ spreading online about the death of their loved one.
According to a new report, Arkansas police ruled Middleton’s death a suicide despite no sign of a weapon!
The Daily Mail reported:
The grisly scene where a top Bill Clinton adviser was found hanged from a tree with a gunshot wound to his chest has finally been revealed nine months after he died.
But the sheriff’s report into Mark Middleton’s mysterious death raises more questions than answers as it rules he died by suicide – despite no sign of the weapon that killed him.
The report, written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson, says he was called to the ranch by worker Samantha McElroy who had found Middleton’s abandoned black BMW SUV.
McElroy, 46, then walked around a cottage on the ranch.
‘Almost immediately after stepping around the corner of the cottage she started yelling,’ wrote Lawson.
‘Upon reaching the back of the cottage she pointed towards the rear of the property and asked if that was a person.
‘I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male.”
Lawson said it was clear that Middleton was dead.
‘I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him.
The deputy said a search of Middleton’s vehicle turned up three boxes of buckshot and a gun case – but no weapon.