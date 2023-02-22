Arkansas Police Rule Suicide in Death of Clinton Aide Found Hanging From Tree with Shotgun Blast to Chest – Despite No Sign of Gun!

Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 59 last May.

At first, no details of Middleton’s death were disclosed, however, the case was blown wide open after a FOIA request by Radar Online revealed the former advisor was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest.

Mr. Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest and an extension cord wrapped around his neck 30 miles from his Arkansas ranch.

The investigation into the so-called ‘suicide’ was reopened after Middleton was found dead on an 1,100 acre Perryville farm linked to Bill Clinton.

The Middleton family is reportedly angry about the ‘ unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’ spreading online about the death of their loved one.

According to a new report, Arkansas police ruled Middleton’s death a suicide despite no sign of a weapon!

