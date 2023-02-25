Ukrainian Politician Says US Should Give Her Nation $500 BILLION With Assets Seized From Russian Oligarchs

A Ukrainian politician is doing what they seem to do best — sticking her hand out to ask the US for more money.

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, said during an interview with Fox News that the US should give her nation more aid with the assets seized from Russian oligarchs.

According to Rudik, the amount of money from the assets would total more than $500 billion.

Rudik pointed out that Congress has already approved any money seized from Russians being sent overseas for Ukranian defense.

“So we are waiting for it to be sent, but we need to go further and actually execute on this legislation, because I believe it will be the fair and logical thing to do,” she said.

The Hill reports that “her remarks come as federal prosecutors are looking to seize six properties located in Florida and New York owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York alleged in a complaint on Friday that the properties were involved in sanctions evasion and money laundering.”

“Some Republicans have voiced opposition to providing further financial support to Ukraine, saying that U.S. money should be used for domestic concerns,” the report continued. “But Rudik said taking the money from the Russian sources will help the public avoid having to pay the costs of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Rudik received the “Women In Politics Champion of the Year Award” from The Alliance of Her last year. She has become a media darling in the US — frequently appearing on both right-wing and liberal media to beg for cash.

“Taxpayers of the countries that support us should not be paying for Putin’s crimes, should not be,” Rudik said. “Putin should be paying for his own deeds.”

In just one year of conflict, the Biden administration and Congress have directed nearly more than $75 billion to Ukraine.