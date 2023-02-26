Trump Warns That ‘World War III is Looming’ and That This is ‘the Most Dangerous Time in the History of the Country’

Former President Donald Trump is warning that “World War III” is looming under the current regime.

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump also sounded the all-caps alarm that “HOPELESS JOE BIDEN IS LEADING US INTO OBLIVION!!!”

Trump blamed the leadership under the current regime in the US for the “unprecedented danger” to the nation.

“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote. “World War III is looming, like never before, in the very dark and murky background. ‘Leadership’ is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to the USA, and likewise, the World. HOPELESS JOE BIDEN IS LEADING US INTO OBLIVION!!!”

Trump is currently leading all the polls, both for the Republican primary and facing off against Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the general election.

“Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today, compared to 41 percent who said they would support the president,” the poll found. “Thirteen percent were unsure or didn’t know.”

Trump has an even bigger lead in a hypothetical race against Harris.

“By a wider margin, 49 percent of respondents would vote for Trump and 39 percent would vote for Harris if the 2024 race were between the two. Thirteen percent were unsure or didn’t know,” the pollsters found.

The former president holds a massive lead against announced and currently-hypothetical primary opponents.

“Trump continues to be the strong favorite among a competitive Republican field, according to the poll. In a hypothetical eight-way primary, 37 percent of respondents would vote for Trump, while 19 percent would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose support has dropped from previous polls.”