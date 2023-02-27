TGP’s Jordan Conradson Gets the ULTRA-MAGA SPOTLIGHT – Here’s Why They Don’t Want Jordan in the AZ Press Rooms! EPIC VIDEO

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson is HANDS DOWN the finest reporter in the state of Arizona!

That’s why Maricopa County wanted to block him from the press rooms.

And that is why The Gateway Pundit brought Maricopa County to court!

On Thursday, the questionably elected Arizona Attorney General – who operates like she is in slow motion or half asleep? – held a press conference on the massive fentanyl and narcotic seizure from the Sinaloa Cartel.

During the press gaggle, Mayes completely dodged the only real questions about the southern border from The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson.

Mayes’ election is questionable because she won by just 280 votes after a shady vote recount discovered hundreds of ballots for Abe Hamadeh in rural Pinal County. Additionally, multiple election anomalies in Maricopa County put a large number of ballots in question. The number of ballots in question far outnumbers the margin of victory.

Kris Hayes repeatedly dodged Jordan Conradson’s questions about border security and her her plans to protect the citizens from Arizona with the historic flood of illegals crossing over into Arizona every day.

Hayes would not answer Jordan’s questions.

ULTRA MAGA PARTY put Jordan’s reporting into its own video – BRILLIANT!