Tens of Thousands Without Electricity in California

A historic winter storm has knocked out power for over 70,000 people in California.

At the time of writing, there were 72,187 households without power in the state.

According to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the country, there were over 81,000 people without power at one point earlier in the day.

“On top of the power outages, the storm also shut down major interstates in the state,” The Hill reports. “San Francisco faced record cold temperatures over the weekend, while residents in southern California were bracing for continued rain and snow through the middle of the week. It was one of the strongest storm to ever hit southern California, according to the National Weather Service.”

The National Weather Service’s Los Angeles Forecast Office has said that the storms and outages may continue as far out as Wednesday.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison began repairing outages on Friday but warned that it could take 12 to 24 hours from when a customer first reports their area being down.

Under current conditions, customers experiencing outages should expect crews to respond between 12-24 hours from the time the outages are reported. Restoration may take longer depending on field conditions. TY for your understanding. Our crew won’t stop until all are restored. — LADWP (@LADWP) February 25, 2023

“Under current conditions, customers experiencing outages should expect crews to respond between 12-24 hours from the time the outages are reported,” the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power tweeted. “Restoration may take longer depending on field conditions. TY for your understanding. Our crew won’t stop until all are restored.”

NBC Los Angeles 3., “LADWP outages Saturday included one in East Hollywood affecting over 2,300 customers, one in Hollywood affecting more than 1,600 customers, one in Los Feliz affecting over 1,000 customers, and one in Toluca Lake affecting 874 customers, along with smaller scattered outages across Los Angeles County. The utility estimated that power would be restored by 10 p.m. in Toluca Lake, by 10:30 in East Hollywood, by 11 p.m. in Hollywood and by midnight in Los Feliz.”