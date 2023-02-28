St. Louis Horror! Homeless Man Executed on City Street in Broad Daylight (Video)

A homeless man was executed on a city street in St. Louis Monday morning in broad daylight. The shooting was captured on video, showing the victim was shot (at least) twice, with about ninety seconds elapsing before the first shot and the coup de grâce. (Update at end of article, arrest made.)

The video cuts off as the person filming realizes he is witnessing a murder. In the moments before, the victim is seen sitting on the curb as a man stands a few feet away from him. The man pulls a gun out and fiddles with it, apparently loading it. He then steps closer and draws down on the man, aims at his head and fires.

Video of the execution was posted Monday night with this caption, “This was in #stl today in broad daylight. Dude executed him with not a care in the 🌍. We have a corrupt George Soros funded prosecutor and 1/4 murders in St Louis actually are prosecuted. That’s what y’all get when you vote for soft on crime democrats. This is outcome. Another black man executed where’s blm?”

This was in #stl today in broad daylight. Dude executed him with not a care in the 🌍. We have a corrupt George Soros funded prosecutor and 1/4 murders in St Louis actually are prosecuted. That’s what y’all get when you vote for soft on crime democrats. This is outcome. Another… https://t.co/Kl2iAf4P9g pic.twitter.com/qhM667m37Y — PONZI SLAYER (@ponziSTL) February 28, 2023

Longer video posted Tuesday shows the man was shot twice, ninety seconds apart, “Heres the full video of the broad daylight murder in #stl yesterday. Btw 10 am today #kimgardner supporters are gathering downtown.Meanwhile a young girl lays with her legs amputated and crushed pelvis 1 mile away in the hospital from a thug Kim and her cronies let back on the street when he should been in jail. Show Kims pals this 🎥 from yesterday PS I’m not the one recording I just was given the video knowing I’m not scared to post it. Hoping the guy goes public people need to see truth of what happens here daily.”

Heres the full video of the broad daylight murder in #stl yesterday. Btw 10 am today #kimgardner supporters are gathering downtown.Meanwhile a young girl lays with her legs amputated and crushed pelvis 1 mile away in the hospital from a thug Kim and her cronies let back on the… https://t.co/ZBcF8UiZa7 pic.twitter.com/2R9p2usefi — PONZI SLAYER (@ponziSTL) February 28, 2023

The person recording the video called police but (understandably) did not risk intervening.

Video about 2 mins they called police soon as he shot him once. Question is though you go out and you pop that guy right who do you thinks going to jail? You. That’s one tier justice — PONZI SLAYER (@ponziSTL) February 28, 2023

Person reluctant to come forward, “I’m still trying to get owner of video to come forward and talk about it with the media. He’s probably worried about his safety, guilt he didn’t step in, and traumatized he saw someone shot in head just yards away. Regardless keep spreading word of what’s happening here in STL.”

I’m still trying to get owner of video to come forward and talk about it with the media. He’s probably worried about his safety, guilt he didn’t step in, and traumatized he saw someone shot in head just yards away. Regardless keep spreading word of what’s happening here in STL. — PONZI SLAYER (@ponziSTL) February 28, 2023

KMOV-TV report:

Excerpt from St Louis Post-Dispatch report:

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in downtown St. Louis by a gunman with whom he had fought minutes earlier, police said. Police responding to a shooting call shortly after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard found the man shot outside, Maj. Ryan Cousins said at the scene of the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Tucker was closed to traffic at Convention Plaza and Washington Avenue; the man’s body was found on the sidewalk in front of The Globe Building. …Witnesses of the shooting told police the man was shot by a gunman after the two fought minutes earlier down the street near a Shell gas station on Convention Plaza, Cousins said. The man was chased across the street before being shot. Police have not learned what sparked the argument.

Last week Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey initiated the process to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office saying, “Instead of protecting victims, George Soros backed Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them. My office will do everything in its power to restore order, and eliminate the chaos in St. Louis caused by Kim Gardner’s neglect of her office.”

We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign. If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto brought by our office. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them. My office will do everything in its power to restore order, and eliminate the chaos in St. Louis caused by Kim Gardner’s neglect of her office. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

UPDATE: An arrest was made in the execution, the Riverfront Times reported (excerpt):