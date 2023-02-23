UPDATE: Missouri Attorney General Files Paperwork to Remove Soros-Funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from Office

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.

Of course, one of her largest funders was George Soros in both of her elections.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

Recently Kim Gardner refused to put the man charged with hitting high shool student and volleyball player Janae Edmondson back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. The repeat offender went on to hit a Tennessee teenage volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last week — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another vehicle. The driver NEVER should have been on the street. And Missourians are furious!

Missouri Senate Leader Caleb Rowden called on Kim Gardner to resign on Wednesday night.

And on Wednesday night, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey gave Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign.

As AG, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes protecting victims of crime and finding justice for them. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them. My office will do everything in its power to restore order, and eliminate the chaos in St. Louis caused by Kim Gardner’s neglect of her office. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

But Gardner did not resign.

So on Thursday at noon Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition to remove Kim Gardner from office.

FOX2 Now reported:

The Missouri Attorney General on Thursday filed a petition to remove the St. Louis Circuit Attorney from office because the city prosecutor refused to step down. AG Andrew Bailey said his office, at 12:01 p.m., filed a writ of quo warranto against Kim Gardner, accusing her of neglecting her duties as circuit attorney. Gardner had been given a noon ultimatum to resign, but declined to do so. The circuit attorney is facing a wave of calls to leave office in the aftermath of a tragedy involving a Tennessee teenager, who lost both of her legs in a crash caused by a driver with dozens of bond violations.

Kim Garnder planned a press conference today at 2:30.

Expect her to play victim. That’s her typical maneuver.