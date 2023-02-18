“There Are Roughly 1,000 Cases a Year of a Train Derailment” – Pete Buttigieg Downplays Ohio Train Derailment and Toxic Disaster (VIDEO)

by

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday downplayed the Ohio train derailment and toxic disaster.

“About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.” WBNS reported.

WATCH:

Residents from neighborhoods near the crash site have been evacuated because of the toxic fumes.

The Biden Regime denied federal aid to East Palestine, Ohio.

Pete Buttigieg downplayed the derailment and toxic disaster.

“While this horrible situation has gotten a particularly high amount of attention, there are roughly 1,000 cases a year of a train derailing.”

VIDEO:

Earlier this week Pete Buttigieg failed to address the Ohio derailment during remarks at a conference but he found time to complain about too many white men who work in construction.

President Trump will visit East Palestine next week on Wednesday.

Cristina Laila
