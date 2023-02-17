Breaking: President Trump to Tour the Damage of Norfolk Southern Derailment in Ohio and Toxic Chemical Explosion Next Wednesday



East Palestine, Ohio “controlled” explosion and resulting toxic chemical mushroom cloud.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn. The main chemical mentioned in reports, vinyl chloride, is used to make PVC. Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov:

Vinyl chloride exposure is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer (hepatic angiosarcoma), as well as primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), brain and lung cancers, lymphoma, and leukemia.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier about additional chemicals that were disclosed as being a part of this derailment and the impact its having thus far on local wildlife. Fish and aquatic life are turning up dead in local creeks and rivers that feed into the Ohio River and eventually, the Mississippi River.

Chickens and pets are turning up dead in the region.

Most residents, however, have been told they can return safely to their homes.

Joe Biden did not comment on the cataclysmic disaster.

Pete Buttigieg has not visited the area. He blamed Trump.

Now this…

President Trump will visit East Palestine next week on Wednesday.