Project Veritas BEGS Donors Not to Abandon Them in Leaked Email

Project Veritas is begging donors not to abandon them after the board of directors removed James O’Keefe from the company he founded, according to a leaked email.

Since O’Keefe was removed from the organization, Project Veritas has lost hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

“We hope that you might continue to give us a chance,” the email, obtained by Jack Posobiec, begged donors. “We can’t stress how separate the board’s role is from daily operations here at PV. We are still grinding and pursuing stories of great public importance.”

“We understand and share your frustrations,” the email continued. “We all love and respect James and hope he returns. This is difficult for everyone.”

Addressing O’Keefe’s status at the organization, the email said that “he specifically said he did not resign, and the board did not fire him.”

The board claimed he was only placed on “temporary suspension until the audit was completed” after allegations that he was using “donations for private benefit.”

“The board placed him on a temporary suspension until the audit was completed,” the email reads, “The board wanted him to delegate management of staff to the department heads so he can focus his true talent, efforts, and best use of his time on the journalism/stories and less on the day-to-day personnel management.”

The email continued, “he has been invited, but has chosen not to, engage in conversations with the board and management following steps taken so far wiht the goal of returning to Project Veritas.”

“Instead,” the email goes on, “he requested no change in authority and that mose of the officers and all of the board of directors immediately resign.”

O’Keefe said that on February 10th, he was indefinitely suspended from the board of directors during a meeting. By this time, they had also stripped him of authority as CEO.

“So what changed in the last three weeks?” O’Keefe asked in the video.

“THE ONLY THING THAT HAS CHANGED is that we broke the biggest story in our organization’s history during the last week of January in 2023,” he said. “With 50+ million views, our video became a global phenomenon – it was about Pfizer and one of their directors discussing mutating the COVID virus. Our confrontation video, where he locked me in a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, called the cops, and smashed our equipment, also became a phenomenon and was riveting television for audiences glued to their screens, where 10s of millions more shared that video. Outlets in India and China covered the story, and our social media exploded like never before. Our employees and board members Twitter accounts also exploded with new followers after the story. Pfizer even put out a non-denial denial, where they basically admitted they were mutating the virus, albeit Pfizer buried this admission in the legalese jargon of an official corporate statement. Still, it was extraordinary Pfizer responded to our story with an admission!”

“THAT – is the only thing that has changed. Then suddenly, an unusual emergency happened just a few days after the story,” he continued.

O’Keefe said that it is impossible to remain CEO with no authority or role on the board.

“I can’t be a CEO with no authority and without a position on the board, I wasn’t sure if I even had a role left at Project Veritas. I’m not sure what my job here is,” O’Keefe said. “Five days later, on February 15th, a statement was put out saying ‘James has not been removed from Project Veritas… James is the hardest working person I’ve ever met.’ Those who know him well know he will not take time off unless forced to.”

“I was asked to be gone until the 20th — it is now the 20th. I asked the board to resign for their conduct, but they did not,” O’Keefe said. “So currently, I have no position at PV based on the board’s actions.”

“So, I’m announcing to you all that today on President’s day — I’m packing up my personal effects from headquarters, and I’m intending to start anew,” he said. “I don’t have answers to why they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing, or why board members were going directly to employees to collect a list of grievances on the week of our biggest story ever. Or why our board members were going to employees directly to discuss removing me from Project Veritas – on the same week of our biggest story of all time.”

He continued, “I’m confident those reasons and motivations will come to light. To borrow an old expression, the public has a right to know the motivation for seeking out these grievances about me, and why there was a concerted effort to remove myself from Project Veritas in the same week of the biggest story we had ever broke.”