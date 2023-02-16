President Trump On Truth Social: Supreme Court Set to Reconsider Brunson Brothers’ Case

by

The Brunson brothers’ case is back in the news.  These brothers are behind a lawsuit that claims that numerous politicians on both sides of the aisle violated their oaths of office by not investigating evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. 

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this case previously.  The brothers’ case was sent up to the US Supreme Court and there were hopes that the Court would take it up in early January.  Unfortunately, the Supreme Court refused to take on the case.

BREAKING: Brunson Brothers Case Denied by Supreme Court

But the brothers have not given up.  They are again asking the US Supreme Court to ensure justice for all in the US by looking into their case.  Many Americans believe that there was wrongdoing in the 2020 election.  By not investigating the obvious cases of fraud and corruption, numerous US politicians on Jan 6, 2021, violated their oaths.

Just the News reports:

The Supreme Court is set to reconsider whether to hear a lawsuit alleging President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, 291 House members, and 94 senators violated their oaths of office by refusing to investigate evidence of fraud in the 2020 election before certifying Biden as the victor on Jan. 6, 2021, allowing for Biden and Harris to be “fraudulently” inaugurated.

The plaintiff, Raland J. Brunson, seeks the defendants’ removal from office for violating their oaths.

After the Supreme Court declined on Jan. 9 to hear Brunson’s lawsuit, he filed a petition for reconsideration on Jan. 23. On Feb. 1, the court scheduled the private conference for reconsidering the petition on Friday, when four of the nine justices must vote to grant the case a hearing for it to move forward.

President Trump shared Solomon’s article on Truth Social.

