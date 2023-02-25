NOT THE ONION: Outraged Georgia Woman Plows Her Car Into Popeyes Restaurant Because They Forgot Her Tasty Biscuits

A Georgia woman plowed her SUV into a Popeyes restaurant because they forgot to give her biscuits with her order.

Belinda H. Miller, 50, had allegedly been given biscuits to correct their mistake — but she did not calm down.

The woman became so angry about the lack of biscuits that she repeatedly threatened employees and said that she was planning to drive her vehicle into the building.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Miller drove her vehicle into the side of the building, then continued to drive another four feet once her SUV was inside the fast food chain. An 18-year-old employee near the entrance was nearly struck by the vehicle.

Local station WJBF reports that “authorities say she allegedly stopped only when the building debris allowed her SUV to go no further.”

“According to the incident report, a witness who allegedly waited in line with Miller told them to hurry and get their order ‘because she was coming back,’ and an 18-year-old employee was allegedly standing near the front of the building when the vehicle driven by Miller crashed through the building and was almost struck by the SUV,” the report continued.

After the crash, Miller reportedly fled the scene.

Her vehicle was later located outside of her home with front end damage.

Miller was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday. She has been charged with Aggravated Assault and First Degree Criminal Damage to Property.