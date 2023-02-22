New J6 Footage Shows Officer Saying “They Set Us Up”

New Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage from January 6th shows an officer saying he was “set up”.

Per Kyle Becker, the new footage stems from the bodycam footage of MPD officer Lawrence Lazewski which was used in the trial of Jan. 6th defendant William Pope.

The footage itself shows officer Lazewski approaching a group of officers on the upper Terrance of the Capitol.

One officer in particular that appeared on Lazeweski’s body camera footage appeared to be upset about how easily the Capitol was infiltrated and stated “They set us the [expletive] up. “That’s what they did. They set us up.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Officer says January 6 was a setup pic.twitter.com/bvLuON2Dux — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) February 22, 2023

The Wild Fire Newsletter provided a transcript:

The bodycam of MPD officer Lawrence Lazewski shows him and another MPD officer expressing the belief police had been “set up” on January 6. After nearly 90 minutes on the police line on the west front of the Capitol, Lazewski retreated to the Upper West Terrace at 2:33 p.m. He approached a group of other officers, one of whom was engaged in an animated discussion. “They set us the [expletive] up,” the officer said. “That’s what they did. They set us up.” “They set up [Unit] 64, absolutely, and then they ask you all to come two hours later. They set us up.” Lazewski said, “They needed everybody right away,” to which the other officer replied, “Nah, right away, they set us the [expletive] up. We ain’t got [expletive].”

Wait what’s this? New body cam footage from J6 w/MPD discussing how “they set us up”? “Let them take the [Capitol]” This is why they don’t want more J6 footage released The fingers will all point back at Pelosi & her staff secretly weakening security

VC: @RaheemKassam pic.twitter.com/oGYTOqvNPO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 22, 2023

Here’s officer Lazewski’s bodycam footage that was released, the part of the video that went viral is at 1:32:38 mark.

The new evidence come days after Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported on new videos that show “multiple examples of undercover federal agents at the Capitol on Jan 6.”

READ: