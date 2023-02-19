“Do Your Non-Uniformed Guys Have Any Identifiers” – SHOCKING Capitol Police Video Uncovered from Jan 6 Shows Undercover and Armed DOJ Onsite – IT WAS A SETUP

It was all one big setup!

Videos released hours ago on Twitter show multiple examples of undercover federal agents at the Capitol on Jan 6.

Now, there is even more evidence showing the extent of the presence of undercover federal agents at the US Capitol on Jan 6.

In the first video, released by FreeStateWill on Twitter hours ago, two officers are shown following Ashli Babbitt into the Capitol. Officer 2 reiterates his belief that someone was going to get shot. Then they join in chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

In the second tweet in the thread, public video shows government agents, yet the US government continues to hide videos of these officers.

Public videos show these undercover officers, but the government continues to hide video these officers recorded under seal in the January 6 discovery. American’s deserve to see the truth! Why is our government hiding it?https://t.co/SoJtdbQVfthttps://t.co/xS8MiQvj3h pic.twitter.com/Cn8UiDvXt6 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

In the third tweet, DOJ/DOE agents are identified walking towards the Capitol while President Trump was still talking near the Washington Monument. The US government still won’t release all the videos from that day.

In the fourth tweet, a Capitol policeman says, “Let them take this motherf*cker.”

“Let them take this motherfucker” I’m being told I posted a bad rumble link to the bodycam exhibits. Try this one:https://t.co/l0EXH4GkuP pic.twitter.com/t9xvq9pLa0 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

In the fifth tweet, an officer is caught waving people onto the Capitol.

In the sixth tweet, Metro Police stop armed individuals near the Capitol and show their IDs revealing them as either DOJ or DOE agents. They were all police.

Officer Brown and other MPD bike police stop armed suspects who are heading from the Ellipse area east towards the Capitol during President Trump’s speech on January 6. The suspects then produce DOJ/DEA agency credentials. pic.twitter.com/fNyfam6VG3 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) February 18, 2023

In the final tweet, a Capitol police officer discusses their non-uniformed guys and how they can be identified.

With every passing day, it is becoming more clear who the real villains and criminals were on January 6, 2021. And it was not the Trump supporters. It was a set-up against American patriots. What a horrible day in American history.