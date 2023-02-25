“My Voice Sounds Like Mickey Mouse” – East Palestine Residents Report Shocking New Symptoms After Train Derailment and Toxic Disaster

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio reported rashes and headaches following the massive toxic chemical explosion in their town earlier this month.

State, government, and railroad officials approved a plan to blow up six rail cars of toxic vinyl chloride that formed a mushroom cloud in the sky before it rained down on the city and surrounding area.

Residents reported dead chickens and pets. Dead fish and salamanders washed up in the local stream and river.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources estimated that 44,000 animals have died from the toxic contamination.

Despite reports of illnesses and dead animals, the Biden Regime and local Democrat officials continue to insist the air and water are just fine after the train derailment and toxic disaster.

Now this…

East Palestine residents are reporting shocking new symptoms mere weeks after the toxic disaster.

One local resident told the New York Post his voice “sounds like Mickey Mouse” as if he inhaled helium.

Via the New York Post: