CNN: East Palestine, Ohio Residents Break Out in Rashes, Report on Headaches After Toxic Chemical Explosion – Imagine That! (VIDEO)

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio are reporting rashes and headaches following the massive toxic chemical explosion in their town earlier this month.

State, government, and railroad officials approved a plan to blow up six rail cars of toxic vinyl chloride that formed a mushroom cloud in the sky before it rained down on the city and surrounding area.

Residents are reporting dead chickens and pets. Dead fish and salamanders are washing up in the local stream and river. And now there are reports of rashes and headaches.

CNN reported: