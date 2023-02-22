MORE LIES: Kamala Harris Claims Joe Biden Has “Reduced Heating and Electricity Bills” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced the Biden Regime’s new plan to lower costs for homebuyers during remarks in Bowie, Maryland.

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an action that will save homebuyers and homeowners with new FHA-insured mortgages an average of $800 per year, lowering housing costs for an estimated 850,000 homebuyers and homeowners in 2023.” the White House said in a statement.

Kamala Harris absurdly claimed Joe Biden has reduced heating and electricity bills.

“Every day Joe Biden and I talk about and work together with our partners….for working families,” Harris said.

“We have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pocket to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher, take a family vacation,” Harris said.

This is a brazen lie.

The CPI index shows electricity prices are up 11.9% year over year.

Natural gas utility prices are up 26.7% year over year.

Fuel oil prices are 27.7% year over year.

VIDEO: