Missouri Freedom Principle Urges Secretary of State Ashcroft to Terminate ERIC System in the State

The Freedom Principal of Missouri is urging Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to get rid of the ERIC system in Missouri.

In the letter on ERIC, the group notes the recent attempt by Alabama’s Secretary of State to stop by ERIC’s office in Washington D.C. only to find that there was nobody there.

There is an alternative that is faster than ERIC, more reliable, and more trustworthy. ERIC is none of that. ERIC was created as another left-wing operation used to steal elections. Under ERIC voter rolls aren’t maintained they’re added to, leaving millions of voters in ERIC states vulnerable to fraudulent votes.

