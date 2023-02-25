MI: 17-Yr-Old Honor Student, Soccer Player, Shot and Killed by 13 and 14-Yr-Old Boys He Offered to Drive Home In Subzero Temperatures [VIDEO]

100 Percent Fed Up reports – He was a 17-year-old high school senior, a varsity soccer player, and an honor roll student enrolled in an EMT program at a community college. But, most importantly, Jack Snyder was a good human being.

The good Samaritan was killed last Friday night by two children, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, who Snyder was trying to help when he offered to give them a ride home after spotting them in the bitter cold on his way home from his girlfriend’s birthday party in Battle Creek, MI.

The two young boys shot the 17-year-old honor student twice during an attempted carjacking.

Both of the suspects have been arrested. The 14-year-old boy will be charged as an adult.

Daily Mail reports that Jack Snyder was found lying next to his car at around 12:10 a.m. the morning of January 17 in Battle Creek after he was shot in an attempted carjacking, according to police.

EMTs and medical personnel tried to revive the 17-year-old in subzero temperatures, but Snyder was declared dead at the scene.

Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case said in a press conference earlier this week that Snyder’s desire to help led to his death.

“The victim was trying to be a good Samaritan by giving them a ride with the cold temperatures. I do know that he resisted the carjacking. So again, he was trying to help out but wasn’t going to give over the car,” Case said.

Fox 17 reported on the tragic incident:

Chimner was charged Friday with felony murder, carjacking, and two weapons-related violations. He is being charged as an adult and faces a maximum life sentence without parole.

The 13-year-old who turned himself in has already been charged with murder.

The suspects had no known connection to Snyder. Case said they “have dealt with them before” but wouldn’t confirm any criminal history.

Teachers held a vigil procession in honor of Snyder earlier this week.

A funeral was held earlier Friday for Snyder.