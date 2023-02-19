Local Farmer Sounds the Alarm: Why Did East Palestine Launch ‘MyID’ Emergency Service to Surveil Biometrics 1 Week Before Ohio Train Derailment?

Disqus Comment Count:

A man who lives nine miles away from where the Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio reached out to The Gateway Pundit to sound the alarm on the bizarre coincidences that continue to pile up surrounding the incident.

Bob Moore, a 70-year-old farmer and longtime resident of East Palestine, initially ignored local news reports urging residents to sign up for “MyID” to receive a new biometric tracking device that provides first responders updates about an individual’s health conditions amid an emergency or “major disaster.”

But the suspicious timing of the government’s distribution of this health-monitoring digital ID, exactly a week before the disaster, warrants answers, Moore told TGP in an exclusive interview.

“It was exactly a week before the derailment happened,” Moore said. “The people were asked to go to the local fire department in downtown East Palestine to get that MyID.

“They began monitoring your physical activity, your heart rate, your respiration, anything you might be exposed to. I see this as the kind of censor you would put on an astronaut or on an athlete that you wanted to track to see how he’d react to stress or being winded, or in this instance chemical exposure. It’s a monitoring device.”

On January 26, Ohio local affiliate WKBN announced East Palestine would begin making “an important medical device available to all 4,700 residents” starting January 29.

“The MyID program is ready to roll out in East Palestine. It’s a medical information system that helps first responders provide care,” WKBN reported. “MyID provides wearable devices or key FOBs that have QR codes. Emergency responders use a camera phone to access important medical information.”

Moore was aghast by the rollout of the new digital surveillance program and agitated by the prospect that residents in his town would once again line up to be guinea pigs following the tyrannical vaccine mandates the nation had already complied with.

“I completely ignored it. But the way the media played it up — it was like East Palestine was a test town that they volunteered to be part of, that they were chosen and were going to implement it right after Jan. 23. I do find it odd,” he said. “I find it a coincidence that we are having coincidences pile up around here.”

As TGP has reported, footage has emerged of the Norfolk Southern train moments before it derailed on Feb. 3. The footage reveals an axle on the train went aflame at least 40 minutes prior to the derailment, indicating the accident was preventable.

The derailment sent plumes of toxic gas into the atmosphere. On Feb. 6, authorities claimed it was imperative to mitigate a potential explosion from derailed tanker cars by burning the rail cars’ chemicals and conducted a “controlled release burn.”

Vinyl chloride, a carcinogen associated with rare forms of liver, brain and lung cancer is the primary chemical reportedly emitted during the controlled release burn. Burning vinyl chloride emits the byproduct dioxin, a bioactive, hormonally toxic chemical that will contaminate the food supply.

Days before the train derailment, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its profile of vinyl chloride, removing a section on how the chemical affects children.

The Ohio train derailment and the MyID QR code rollout come after dozens of manufacturing and food processing plants were mysteriously destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fire” and disease throughout the United States during the Covid pandemic.

Mounting evidence confirms the Covid pandemic is a gain-of-function bioweapon created by the US government. The government-mandated Covid “vaccine,” an experimental gene-editing technology, provides no immunity against Covid and has killed more Americans than any vaccine in history. The CDC admitted to using the PCR tests used to diagnose Covid for “genomic sequencing analysis,” creating a database of your DNA. Similarly, communist China collects the DNA of its own citizens for purposes of law enforcement, tracking down dissidents, and fortifying its tightly controlled surveillance state.

Moore questioned whether the train derailment amid the ongoing destruction of the US food supply and pandemic simulations are part of a governmental scheme to destroy the United States as the Biden administration continues to institute the globalist “Great Reset” agenda.

“It makes your mind wander…food factories and egg farms and these types of disasters compounding. It appears that these bracelets are a result of that or some way to monitor whether this is really just a coincidental test town or not,” he said. “The fact that the program exists indicates that somebody somewhere knows something and wants to get data. Every piece of data that the government collects, that DARPA, large corporations, and multinational corporations collect, can always be turned against the citizen. Everything is vulnerable to weaponization and the most sacred thing in any weaponizing is data.

“These IDs were designed to collect our medical data and all of us are a little anxious about the medical situation and the trust of the medical community, and elsewhere, right now. Anyone not suspicious of medicine now is a fool.”

In addition to the eerie timing of the MyID launch, the motion picture White Noise, which was released on Netflix 11 months ago, depicts an Ohio train derailment and was filmed in East Palestine. In the movie, a college professor who teaches in a fictionalized Ohio town must leave his home with his wife and kids after a train derails and harmful chemicals are released into the air.

Moore and his wife were recruited to be extras in White Noise but declined.

The movie and the MyID may be just an odd synchronicity, but it’s clear the US government cannot be trusted and the people are demanding answers and accountability, Moore warned.

“It is absolutely a message and it’s a message of evil telling us what they’re doing or a message from higher powers warning us,” he said. “These coincidences happen for a purpose and if you start stacking them up, somebody is trying to tell you something. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, but it sure is interesting.

“There is some motivation to collect data on people – whatever that may be, I don’t know. But it is odd,” he said. “This predictive movie and this predictive MyID distribution and availability certainly make a conspiracy-bent person scratch their head and make anybody that doesn’t really believe in conspiracies scratch their head. The local medical people that I’ve spoken to are really kind of dumbfounded by this thing in local proximity.”

When pressed for more information about the disastrous train derailment, Moore’s associates who are first responders and railroad workers are tight-lipped. They were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting them from discussing the incident.

“The local major hospital institute has told all of their employees that they are forbidden to speak out about anything related to this toxic spill. They are not allowed to do interviews, they are not allowed to go on camera, write quotes or comment about anything going on. Experts from the local community have been told, ‘Do not speak, this is not your business this is the business of the federal government, the state government, and the railroad company,” Moore said. “They all received emails and work calls. Some of them have inquired about speaking and they were told to keep out of it.”

While local news affiliates like WKBN promoted MyID, journalists have yet to question local authorities about why these biometric monitoring devices were distributed in preparation for a “major disaster” a week before the major disaster.

“The local news that covered MYID isn’t mentioning MyID in their news reports about the train derailment,” Moore said. “Have they been monitoring the results of these bracelets and not telling us? Have people considered what the real intent of the federal government is coming in here and giving you these bracelets? In hindsight, after what’s happened, do you find it suspicious? I find it oddly suspicious.

“We need answers. The playbook now in the United States by the Deep State or corporate America or the government is always if you are not allowed to talk about it its probably true. If you are de-platformed, if you are censored, if you are isolated, if you are fired for speaking up, you are probably telling the truth and we learned that every day. Every conspiracy theory that has been unfolded about Covid has been proven to be true.

“It’s just as easy for the government to attack the community after an accident like this by coming in under the pretense they are going to help as it is for them to attack you and create the incident. The government to me shouldn’t be trusted at either end of an accident. As Ronald Reagan said, ‘If you hear a knock on the door and somebody says we are from the government and we are here to help, you slam the door and go the other way. That’s how the majority of the people in our community feel.”