LEO HOHMANN – MAJOR ESCALATION: Drone Attacks Strike Deep Inside Russia, Targeting Nation’s Oil Industry

Zero Hedge reports that Russia came under attack by multiple drones on Tuesday, with one of those drones reportedly causing a fire at an oil depot in the southern part of the country, and another hitting outside Moscow.

The attack on the oil facility happened in Tuapse, which lies about 150 miles southeast of the Crimean peninsula, with Reuters citing local media to report, “Emergency services put out a fire at an oil depot in southern Russia overnight after a drone was spotted flying overhead, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday.”

The city of Tuapse is about 500 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-held territory, which exhibits significant reach assuming the attack was launched by the Ukrainians.

The fires which started at the facility at about 2:30 a.m. were extinguished after they spread to an area of some 200 square meters. “The oil tanks were not affected. There was no spill of oil products. No injuries,” a local official, Sergei Boyko, described.

Another drone crashed in the Moscow region on the same day, with Governor Andrei Vorobyov saying it was likely an operation to target civilian infrastructure.

Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel, as translated by the Moscow Times:

“This happened near the village of Gubastovo, the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, it was not damaged. There are no casualties or destruction on the ground.”

He added that, “The FSB and other competent authorities are dealing with the situation, nothing threatens the safety of residents.” The Moscow Times notes that unverified reports said the drone was a Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne manufactured by Ukrjet.

The Russian defense ministry in a statement made mention of a third drone attack in southern Russia, close in time to the attack on the oil facility which it says was intercepted.

According to an AP report, “three drones also targeted Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday night, with one flying through an apartment window in its namesake capital, local authorities reported. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drones caused minor damage to buildings and cars.”

