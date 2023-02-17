The Kiss of Death – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros (VIDEO)

Florida Governor DeSantis just received the kiss of death. George Soros has endorsed DeSantis for 2024.

This could not be worse for DeSantis.

When the devil likes you, you might be doing something wrong.

George Soros famously admitted to helping the Nazis in World War II steal from Jews and take their booty. He said in a 60 minutes interview 20 years ago from Ukraine of all places, that if he didn’t do it then someone else would – shrugging it off.

After this relationship with the Nazis, Soros was somehow given US citizenship and has been a huge funder of the Democrat Party.

Soros is connected with a number of non-profits (which are supposed to be non-biased per US tax law). These non-profits are ruthless attack dogs.

Soros-related groups were behind many of the riots during the Trump Administration. He’s backed DAs in cities who refuse to indict criminals, and corrupt secretaries of states in swing states.

Gaining a Soros recommendation is not a good thing for DeSantis.

Conservative Treehouse reported on Thursday:

Saying that DeSantis “is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious”, George Soros delivers an endorsement of the Florida governor adding, “He is likely to be the Republican candidate.” When billionaire leftist and creepy globalist George Soros is complimenting your personality attributes, you just might be doing the whole Republican presidential candidate thing wrong. Just sayin’.

“My hope for 2024… Trump and Governor DeSantis of Florida will slug it out for the Republican nomination. Trump has turned into a pitiful figure, continually mourning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves. DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious. He is likely to be a Republican candidate,” Soros said.

The Washington Examiner pointed out the comments from Soros earlier in the day:

In a wide-ranging speech, Soros ripped Trump’s presidency and complemented elements of DeSantis’s style. “DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious,” said Soros, adding, “He is likely to be the Republican candidate.” Trump, on the other hand, “has turned into a pitiful figure continually bemoaning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves,” he said. Soros, an international financier and philanthropist, typically dumps millions of dollars into political races and committees. He heads a global liberal network of groups pushing climate change, financial reform, and changes to the criminal system. He recently teamed with Charles Koch and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to reports. Trending: George Soros Pushes Dangerous Technology to Cool The Earth and Stop “Climate Change” – Could Lead to Massive Number of Deaths

Soros hates President Trump and did all he could to see him removed from office. The fact that he shared this about DeSantis is not a good thing for the Florida governor.