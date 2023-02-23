JUST IN: White House Says Biden Has No Plans to Visit Ohio Derailment Site, Despite Having Plenty of Time to Visit Ukraine

The White House has announced that Joe Biden has no plans to visit the train derailment site in Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump visited the site on Wednesday, while Biden prioritized going to Ukraine to promise them more of our tax dollars.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly been asked if the president plans to visit the town, amid massive concerns about the air and water quality.

Jean-Pierre finally provided an answer during her press briefing on Thursday.

“I don’t have anything to share on a presidential visit, not at this time, or anything to announce. But it does matter that the president put forth a multi-agency kind of reaction to this, taking it seriously,” Jean-Pierre said.

The press secretary claimed that having the Environmental Protection Agency in Ohio was good enough, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who did not bother to visit until February 23, a whole 20 days after the disaster.

WATCH: East Palestine Mayor Slams Biden For Giving Millions to Ukraine — Says ‘He Doesn’t Care about Us’

“Showing up is having the Environmental Protection administer on the ground, showing up is having the Transportation secretary on the ground … all these guys are on the ground at the direction of this president,” she said.

Mayor Trent Conaway has said that Biden’s trip to Ukraine was the “biggest slap in the face,” and that the president “doesn’t care about us.”

“Absolutely. That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway said. “That tells you right now that he doesn’t care about us.”

Conaway continued, “he can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning in one of the briefings that he was over there in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us.”

“I’m furious,” the mayor continued. “On President’s Day here in our country, he’s over in Ukraine. That tells you what kind of guy he is.”

Trump received a presidential welcome when he arrived.

