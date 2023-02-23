JUST IN: White House Says Biden Has No Plans to Visit Ohio Derailment Site, Despite Having Plenty of Time to Visit Ukraine

The White House has announced that Joe Biden has no plans to visit the train derailment site in Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump visited the site on Wednesday, while Biden prioritized going to Ukraine to promise them more of our tax dollars.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly been asked if the president plans to visit the town, amid massive concerns about the air and water quality.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden currently has no plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, but “Secretary Buttigieg is there today” — THREE WEEKS after the toxic train disaster. pic.twitter.com/ZcjVxH54ZV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023

Jean-Pierre finally provided an answer during her press briefing on Thursday.

Asked why Biden isn’t going to East Palestine to offer support directly and in person, Karine Jean-Pierre claims Biden is doing it “directly” by telling other people to do it. pic.twitter.com/8eeNbtu9L2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023

“I don’t have anything to share on a presidential visit, not at this time, or anything to announce. But it does matter that the president put forth a multi-agency kind of reaction to this, taking it seriously,” Jean-Pierre said.

The press secretary claimed that having the Environmental Protection Agency in Ohio was good enough, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who did not bother to visit until February 23, a whole 20 days after the disaster.

“Showing up is having the Environmental Protection administer on the ground, showing up is having the Transportation secretary on the ground … all these guys are on the ground at the direction of this president,” she said.

Mayor Trent Conaway has said that Biden’s trip to Ukraine was the “biggest slap in the face,” and that the president “doesn’t care about us.”

East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway: “I found out today through one of the briefings that [Biden] was in the Ukraine giving millions to people over there and doing nothing for us. I’m furious.”pic.twitter.com/8jn32aI4kc — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 21, 2023

“Absolutely. That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway said. “That tells you right now that he doesn’t care about us.”

Conaway continued, “he can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning in one of the briefings that he was over there in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us.”

“I’m furious,” the mayor continued. “On President’s Day here in our country, he’s over in Ukraine. That tells you what kind of guy he is.”

President Trump visits the people of East Palestine, Ohio and brings them water & supplies while Joe Biden only cares about pushing more war and US money in Ukraine. Thank you President Trump for continuing to show what America First looks like. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3jFZS1A3t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 22, 2023

Trump received a presidential welcome when he arrived.