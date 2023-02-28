Judge Overseeing Trump Georgia Grand Jury Weighs in on Crazy Forewoman’s Media Tour

The judge overseeing the Georgia special grand jury weighed in on the crazy forewoman who went on a media tour last week.

To be clear, the Georgia special grand jury cannot bring any indictments, they can only recommend indictments and District Attorney Fanni Willis would then have to pursue the case.

Fulton County judge Robert C. McBurney recently ordered parts of the grand jury report in the garbage Trump 2020 election investigation to be released as the prosecutor considers charges against Trump and his allies.

The grand jury concluded that “one or more witnesses” lied under oath and recommended perjury indictments.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said.

The forewoman of the jury, Emily Kohrs, did a series of disastrous media interviews last Tuesday.

She sounded like a 14-year-old child as she giggled about the possible indictments against Trump.

“I will be sad” if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump, Kohrs said to CNN.

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Emily Kohrs then continued her media tour on MSNBC, joking about how “awesome” it would be to personally subpoena Trump.

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Judge McBurney told ABC News on Monday that jurors “can talk about the final report.”

However, it can become “problematic,” the judge told ABC.

ABC News reported:

After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors “can talk about the final report.” But Judge Robert C. McBurney noted the matter can get “problematic” if jurors start to “synthesize the testimony” and the group’s thoughts on it. McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a “farewell session,” at the request of the district attorney, in which he “reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations — that’s the one word that’s in the oath.” McBurney emphasized that “it’s important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations.” “I explained you don’t talk about what the group discussed about the witnesses’ testimony, but you can talk about witness testimony,” he said. “You could talk about things that the assistant district attorneys told you. … And then finally, you can talk about the final report because that is the product of your deliberations, but it’s not your deliberations.”

Trump’s lawyers last week said Emily Kohrs “poisoned” potential jurors if a regular grand jury were to decide to issue indictments.

Lawyers for the Republican witnesses are preparing to quash any possible indictments after the Georgia grand jury forewoman went on a crazy media tour.