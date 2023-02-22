HERE WE GO: Lawyers Preparing to Quash Possible Indictments After Crazy Jury Forewoman Goes on Media Tour

Lawyers are preparing to quash any possible indictments after the Georgia grand jury forewoman went on a crazy media tour.

Last week a Fulton County judge ordered parts of the grand jury report in the garbage Trump 2020 election investigation to be released as the prosecutor considers charges against Trump and his allies.

The grand jury concluded that “one or more witnesses” lied under oath and recommended perjury indictments.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said.

“The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” the report said, according to CNBC.

The forewoman of the jury, Emily Khors, suggested that the jurors recommended indicting Trump in an interview with the New York Times.

Khors did not offer any other details about who specifically was recommended for charges.

Khors did a series of disastrous media interviews on Tuesday.

She sounded like a 14-year-old child as she giggled about the possible indictments against Trump.

“I will be sad” if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump, Khors said to CNN.

WATCH:

Georgia grand jury foreperson: “I will be sad” if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump … I will be frustrated if nothing happens.” pic.twitter.com/9RfusUCjUX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

“Personally… I wanted to hear from the former president. But honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president, because I got to swear everybody in. And so I thought it’d be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump of me looking at him and being like, do you solemnly swear? And me getting to swear him in, I just, I kind of thought that would be an awesome moment,” Khors said.

This is real. It isn’t a parody. This is the lead juror from the Trump GA grand jury. pic.twitter.com/PN2qiJLeuQ — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) February 22, 2023

Hopefully Khors is enjoying her 15 minutes because her media tour may have blown the prosecution out.

Lawyers are reportedly preparing to quash any indictments based on Khors’ insane statements during her media tour.

CBS News reported: