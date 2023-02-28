Joe Biden Starts Shouting Out of No Where During Black History Month Reception (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday hosted a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room.

Biden said white people are stupid.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” Biden said to cheers. “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”

Joe Biden also began shouting out of no where.

“We just have to remember who we are! We are the United States of America!” Biden shouted.

Why is he shouting like this?

VIDEO:

Cristina Laila
