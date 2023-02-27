Joe Biden at Black History Month Celebration: “I May Be a White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday hosted a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room.

The reception started out with Kamala Harris uncontrollably laughing.

This woman is one heartbeat away from the presidency.

Then Joe Biden dropped this gem…

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” Biden said to cheers. “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”

