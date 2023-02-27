Joe Biden at Black History Month Celebration: “I May Be a White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday hosted a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room.
The reception started out with Kamala Harris uncontrollably laughing.
This woman is one heartbeat away from the presidency.
WATCH:
Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/c6BR3DqRXA
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2023
Then Joe Biden dropped this gem…
“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” Biden said to cheers. “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”
WATCH:
Biden speaking at a Black History Month reception: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/cAZIQOlTz9
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 27, 2023