JEROME CORSI: Obama Went After General Flynn Because He Was a Risk of Indicting Him and Hillary for High Crimes and Misdemeanors

As Trump’s National Security Advisor, General Flynn Would Have Pursued Obama and Hillary for “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” Over Illegally Supplying Weapons to Terrorists in Libya and Syria

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

This article is the first of a series of articles explaining why President Obama enlisted the federal government’s national security and justice agencies to make sure Lt. General Michael Flynn never served as President Trump’s national security advisor. In September 2011, Flynn was promoted to Lieutenant General and assigned as assistant director of national intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). On April 17, 2012, President Barack Obama nominated Flynn to be the 18th director of DIA. On April 30, 2014, President Obama forced Flynn to retire because Flynn had collected sufficient intelligence on Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to charge Obama and Clinton with high crimes and misdemeanors. The premise of this article series is that as Trump’s national security director in the White House, Flynn would have pursued President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” over their illegal, clandestine supplying of weapons to terrorists in Libya. This series of articles draws on reporting Jerome Corsi previously published in World Net Daily [WND.com] in 2011-2015, when he worked at WND.com as a senior staff reporter.

Why did Barack Obama turn against Muammar Gaddafi?

The answer may be deceptively simple: The moment that Gaddafi became inconvenient to al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood, Gaddafi became inconvenient to Obama.

In 2011, Gaddafi stood in the way of the al-Qaeda splinter group militia and the Muslim Brotherhood’s plan in Libya to advance the Arab Spring in North Africa by removing Muammar Qaddafi from power. This first article explains that President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton engineered an illegal, covert operation to run weapons to the al-Qaeda splinter militia groups and the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya. By so doing, Obama and Clinton succeed in converting Libya into a Sharia Law-driven Islamic terrorist state. After Qaddafi was deposed, Stevens was appointed U.S. ambassador to Libya. As U.S. ambassador, Stevens’s job shifted from overseeing the Obama-Clinton covert gun-running to Libya to supervising the shipment of arms from Libya to Syria to arm the rebels fighting Assad, some of whom ultimately become al-Nusra in Syria and some become ISIS.

As Trump’s national security advisor, General Flynn could have accessed the classified documentary evidence required to charge Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton with having engaged in “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” over their covert gun-running to al-Qaeda splinter militia groups and the Muslim Brother in Libya, as well as their clandestine gun-running to ISIS in Syria.

Part 1

Secretary Hillary Clinton Sent Christopher Stevens to Enter Libya Clandestinely in 2011

President Obama Abandoned Gaddafi and Sided with al-Qaeda and Muslim Brotherhood-Affiliated Muslim Rebels in Libya in 2011

On April 5, 2011, during the height of the Arab Spring, then-Special Envoy J. Christopher Stevens, a career U.S. diplomat, arrived in Benghazi, Libya, clandestinely aboard a Greek cargo ship. The ship carried a dozen American diplomats with enough guards, vehicles, and equipment “to set up a diplomatic beachhead in the middle of an armed rebellion,” as the New York Times reported on September 12, 2012. According to the State Department Accountability Review Board, ten State Department Diplomatic Security agents accompanied Stevens to Benghazi, the center of the Libyan rebellion against Muammar Qaddafi. The rebels fighting Qaddafi had renamed the plaza in Benghazi “Freedom Square.” Stevens initially stayed in Benghazi at the Tibesti Hotel. On June 1, 2011, a car bomb exploded outside the Tibesti Hotel, and a credible threat against Stevens forced him to move into the CIA Annex in Benghazi (where he died in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2012). Stevens’s stated goal in landing in Benghazi in 2011 was to represent the Obama administration supporting the rebels trying to oust Gaddafi from his position as head of state. This trip to Libya was not Stevens’s first tour of duty in Libya. From 2007 to 2009, he served as the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli. Stevens’s actual goal was to assist Clinton in the illegal, clandestine State Department efforts to smuggle weapons into Libya to help al-Qaeda-related radical Islamic rebels overthrow Gaddafi.

Yet, only a year before Stevens returned to Libya in a cargo ship, in April 2010, Qaddafi had given a speech calling Obama a “friend” who was a blessing to the Muslim world. “Gaddafi was eloquent in his praise of Obama in this speech delivered on the 24th anniversary of President Reagan’s air raid on Gaddafi’s bunker in Tripoli. “Now ruling America is a black man from our continent, an African from Arab descent, from Muslim descent, and this is something we never imagined – that from Reagan we would get to Barack Obama,” Gaddafi said. “He is someone I consider a friend. He knows he is a son of Africa.”

What General Flynn had to know, Gaddafi had close and long-standing economic ties to Obama and those close to Obama. Among the Obama associates Gaddafi supported financially were: Reverend Jeremiah Wright, Obama’s pastor who became famous in the 2008 presidential election for his statements cursing America; Louis Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam [NOI, “Black Muslims”]; and Raila Odinga, a fellow Luo tribesman who, as a communist, served as a former prime minister of Kenya. In 2006, Obama, as a U.S. senator from Illinois, visited Kenya and campaigned with Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement [ODM]. The ODM derived its name from Victor Yushchenko’s State Department-supported “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine.

The truth is that Stevens and the State Department would never have landed in Benghazi in 2011 if Obama did not want Gaddafi toppled. From 1980 to 2006, the U.S. did not have an open embassy in Libya, although diplomatic relations were never formally severed. When Stevens arrived clandestinely in Libya in April 2011, he was not there as an official representative of the U.S. government.

In this Part 1, let’s review the history of how close Obama indeed was with Qaddafi, going back to Obama’s time in Chicago as a struggling want-to-be politician.

Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Farrakhan visit Qaddafi in Libya

In 1984, Wright accompanied Farrakhan to Libya, where they met with Muammar Qaddafi. In his book In the Name of Elijah Muhammad: Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, theology professor Mattias Gardell commented on the relationship between Libya and the Nation of Islam (pages 205-206). “Qaddafi has for many years been the Nation’s most prominent supporter in the Islamic heartland and regularly has assisted the Nation of Islam whenever the need has arisen,” he wrote.

Farrakhan found a great affinity with the revolutionary Islamic socialism professed by Qaddafi. Gardell affirmed this: “The mutual sympathy and appreciation between the Nation of Islam and the Libyan leadership began as a continuation of the friendly relationship that, to the annoyance of the CIA, was established between Elijah Muhammad and Qaddafi’s first mentor, Gamal Abdel Nassar.” Elijah Muhammad was the black separatist, self-proclaimed “Minister of Islam,” who headed the NOI from 1934 until he died in 1975. In 1972, in a second tour of the Muslim world, Elijah Muhammad, and a personal delegation that included boxer Muhammad Ali, visited Libya and met with Qaddafi.

In 1972, Libya provided an interest-free, never-repaid loan of $3 million, permitting the Nation of Islam to buy and renovate a Greek Orthodox Church on Chicago’s South Side into Mosque Maryam, which became the Chicago-based Nation of Islam’s national headquarters. In 1985, Gaddafi gave Farrakhan a $5 million interest-free, never-repaid loan to start an economic program to aid blacks in America. On the occasion of Gaddafi’s first visit to the United States in 2009, here to address the 64th opening session of the United Nations, Farrakhan was still thanking Gaddafi for the additional $5 million Gaddafi donated to the Nation of Islam’s “economic development” programs. Gaddafi also provided the funding for Farrakhan’s international trips before and immediately after the Million Man March in 1991, a Nation of Islam event attended by both Wright and Obama.

In a 1995 interview with “Chicago Reader,” Obama acknowledged that he took time off from his first political campaign, for the Illinois state senate, to participate in Louis Farrakhan’s Black Muslim-organized Million Man March in Washington, D.C. When the 1995 “Chicago Reader “ article surfaced, Obama supporters predictably tried to distance Obama from the Million Man March, arguing that Obama had attended the event as an observer, not a participant. Still, Obama’s reaction at the time was enthusiastic. “What I saw was a powerful demonstration of an impulse and need for African-American men to come together to recognize each other and affirm our rightful place in the society,” he told the Chicago Reader. “There was a profound sense that African-American men were ready to make a commitment to bring about change in our communities and lives.”

Gaddafi funds Odinga

In 2007, after he lost the Kenyan presidential election to Mwai Kibaki, Raila Odinga alleged election fraud cost him the election. Odinga’s allegation led to a wave of tribal violence in which the Luo tribe of which Obama and Odinga are members killed some 1,200 Kikuyu, the majority tribe in Kenya, of which Mwai Kibaki is a member, and displaced another estimated 350,000 to 500,000 who fled their homes to save their lives. In a horrifying incident following the election, at least 50 people, including women and children, were killed by an angry Luo mob. The mob forced Kikuyu Christians into an Assemblies of God Pentecostal church in Eldoret, a small village about 185 miles northwest of Nairobi, setting fire to the church and hacking to death with machetes any of the Christians who tried to escape the flames. Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, then U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and then U.S. Senator Barack Obama intervened. The three calmed the tribal violence by negotiating an extra-constitutional arrangement in which Kibaki, as president of Kenya, would be co-head of state, with Odinga, who Annan, Rice, and Obama elevated to the newly created position of Kenyan prime minister.

Obama funds Gaddafi

A public address delivered by Gaddafi on June 11, 2008, scheduled to mark the 22nd anniversary of Reagan’s 1986 air raid, suggests Gaddafi may have found a way to contribute financially to then-Senator Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. As translated by the Middle East Research Institute, or MEMRI, here is what Gaddafi said:

“There are elections in America now. Along came a black citizen of Kenyan African origins, a Muslim, who had studied in an Islamic school in Indonesia. His name is Obama. All the people in the Arab and Islamic world and in Africa applauded this man. They welcomed him and prayed for him and his success, and they may have even been involved in legitimate campaign contributions to enable him to win the American presidency.”

Gaddafi did not elaborate on this claim to specify if or how “the Islamic world” may have contributed to Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Still, the implication is certainly there that “the Islamic world” did contribute to Obama’s 2008 presidential election campaign, and Obama appears to have reciprocated by funding Gaddafi. In 2010, Obama earmarked $400,000 of taxpayer funds for two Libyan charities: Gaddafi International Charity and Development Foundation, run by Gaddafi’s son, and Wa Attassimou, run by Gaddafi’s daughter Aicha, as reported by author Camie Davis writing in the American Thinker.

What did Gaddafi do with these funds? Gaddafi International Charity and Development Foundation bankrolled the “Amalthea,” the Moldovan-flagged Greek-registered cargo ship carrying 15 pro-Palestinian activists and 2,000 tons of food and medicine that tried to run the Israeli blockade in July 2010. After two days of brinkmanship, the Egyptian ship ended the crisis by sailing for the Egyptian port of El-Arish after the Israelis threatened to intercept the vessel forcibly to prevent it from reaching the Gaza coastline. Former Weather Underground bomber Bill Ayers and his radical wife Bernardine Dohrn masterminded the Gaza flotilla campaign, of which the voyage of the Amalthea was the first effort. Ayers and Dohrn helped to organize the Free Gaza Movement, a coalition of leftist groups that included Jody Evans, the leader of the radical activist group.

Obama’s “Friend” Gaddafi Becomes Hated Enemy

In March 2011, Obama and Clinton joined a multi-nation NATO-led coalition that began a military intervention in bombing Gaddafi’s forces to support the radical rebels seeking to oust Gaddafi from power. Gaddafi must have been surprised to see Obama turn on him. On March 19, 2011, Gaddafi sent a letter to Obama, calling Obama “our son.” In the letter, Gaddafi implored Obama to withdraw from the NATO-led military intervention seeking to overthrow him. “Terror conducted by al-Qaeda gangs that have been armed in some cities, and by force refused to allow people to go back to their normal life and carry on with exercising their social people’s power as usual,” Qaddafi explained. “Libya should be left to Libyans with the African union frame.”

On Oct. 20, 2011, after the video of Gaddafi being killed brutally was shown worldwide, Obama appeared in the Rose Garden to announce, “The dark shadow of tyranny has been lifted.” Remarkably, few in the mainstream media bothered to examine what happened to change a seemingly close relationship between Obama and Gaddafi at a Group of Eight summit meeting in 2009. There, Obama reached out to Gaddafi, becoming the first U.S. president to shake hands with Gaddafi, the man Reagan had denounced as a “mad dog.”

The dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Libya occurred when Obama decided to side with the “Responsibility to Protect” [R2P] that Samantha Power, then on Obama’s National Security Council, concocted as an excuse to enter wars to “protect” innocent civilians. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice, Obama’s UN ambassador from [2009-2013], convinced Obama to work with NATO (particularly France) to trigger a crisis in Libya to remove Gaddafi from power.

The Obama administration changed sides by supporting Resolution 1973, adopted on March 17, 2011, establishing the basis for multi-national military intervention to end the Libyan “civil war.” The UN-imposed “no-fly zone” in Libya quickly deteriorated into NATO bombing, which destabilized Libya. The Obama administration supported the radical al-Qaeda militia in the Benghazi region [Ansar al-Sharia] seeking to depose Qaddafi (who had dispatched the Libyan military to attack radical Islamic terrorists active in the Benghazi region). The divide between Obama and Qaddafi became clearest in March 2011, when American spy satellites showed Qaddafi’s military moving toward Benghazi, then the eastern stronghold of Libya’s rebel forces. On radio and television, Qaddafi said, “There will be no mercy.” He promised to hunt the rebels down “alley by alley, house by house, room by room.”

Throughout the 2011 Libyan civil war, Clinton schemed to covertly arm the al-Qaeda and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated rebels, who were openly flying the black flag of Islamic jihad.

