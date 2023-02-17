Individuals Lied During President Trump’s Call with Georgia After 2020 Election – SoS Raffensperger and His Attorney Ryan Germany

President Trump made calls to Georgia after the 2020 Election. There was cause for concern. President Trump won the state by a large margin in 2016 and unlike other states that increased their leads for President Trump, Georgia mysteriously was awarded to Joe Biden by a minuscule margin of 12,000 votes.

After the election IT and Data experts presented at a Senate hearing on the election in the state. They provided evidence that 200,000 votes for President Trump were either changed or deleted in the election and with another suspicious votes. Yet, rather than investigate the state’s results based on this evidence, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election for Joe Biden.

President Trump called Raffensperger (which is what the entire sham hearings in Georgia is about) and he raised issues from the analysis of the auditor that President Trump hired. Raffensperger shrugged off these issues but said he would contact the auditor and go over the issues.

Raffensperger lied. He never contacted President Trump’s auditor to discuss the tens of thousands of ballot issues that were identified.

Raffensperger ignored the results of the Senate hearing on the election. He didn’t care what the Senator and former judge had uncovered during his investigation of the election, including the million ballot issues noted above.

But Raffensperger wasn’t the only one to lie to the President of the United States on that call from the President after the 2020 Election.

Ryan Germany, Raffensperger’s attorney was at his side on the call. Both Raffensperger and Germany lied by omission. Germany was provided a report from an individual by the name of Carter Jones who was hired by Raffensperger to inspect the Fulton County election process. In this report, they were made aware of numerous activities that occurred at the State Farm Arena in Fulton Country.

In this report, Jones even sent a picture of what was going on at the arena late on election night and he noted that ballots were shoved through tabulators more than once.

Both Raffensperger and Germany kept this key information from the President of the United States.

Yes, there were individuals who lied on the call with President Trump after the election. These individuals lied to President Trump.