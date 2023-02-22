“I Don’t Have Time” – A Dazed and Confused Joe Biden When Asked About Putin Pulling Out of Nuclear Treaty (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday appeared dazed and confused during a photo op after a meeting with the Bucharest Nine, a group of eastern flank NATO allies.

80-year-old Joe Biden looked completely lost as others posed for photos.

A reporter asked Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin pulling out the nuclear arms treaty with the US.

On Tuesday Vladimir Putin announced he will suspend participation in the START nuclear treaty.

Putin announced the suspension during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in a speech where he accused the West of seeking to destroy Russia.

“Any reaction to Putin saying he’s pulling out of New START?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

Biden wandered around dazed before responding: “I don’t have time… Big mistake!”

WATCH: