Biden Foreign Policy: Putin Announces Russia Will Suspend Nuclear Arms Treaty with US

The Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) produced two agreements by May 1972 during the Nixon administration.

The START I Soviet-US nuclear agreements were proposed by Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s and finally signed in 1991 during the George H. Bush administration.

The START II agreements were signed during the papa Bush administration.

START III was signed by Bill Clinton.

George W. Bush signed the SORT (Moscow Treaty) in 2002 with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

And the New START nuclear agreement was signed in 2010 between Barack Obama and Putin.

On Tuesday Vladimir Putin announced he will suspend participation in the START nuclear treaty.

Putin announced the suspension during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in a speech where he accused the West of seeking to destroy Russia.

Nice work, Joe Biden!

Reuters reported: